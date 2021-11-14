ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick Four-Midday' game

By The Associated Press
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
 6 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — The winning numbers in Sunday...

St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Wizards beat Heat 103-100 to split home-and-home series

WASHINGTON (AP) — Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Spencer Dinwiddie each scored 16 points and hit two 3-pointers during a crucial late stretch and the Wizards rallied for a 103-100 victory over the Miami Heat on Saturday night. Bradley Beal had 21 points to help Washington split the home-and-home series with Miami...
NBA
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Wright scores 20 to carry High Point over Howard 73-63

HIGH POINT, N.C. (AP) — John-Michael Wright had 20 points as High Point beat Howard 73-63 on Saturday. Bryant Randleman had 15 points for High Point (2-2). Zach Austin added 14 points, eight rebounds and seven blocks. Jaden House had 14 points and six rebounds. Steve Settle III had 21...
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Moreno scores 15 to lead E. Kentucky past Albany 77-64

RICHMOND, Ky. (AP) — Michael Moreno had 15 points and seven rebounds as Eastern Kentucky topped Albany 77-64 on Saturday night. Cooper Robb had 12 points for Eastern Kentucky (4-1). Devontae Blanton added 11 points. Jannson Williams had seven rebounds and four blocks. Matt Cerruti had 17 points for the...
KENTUCKY STATE
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Thatch scores 20 to lead Saint Louis over Mercer 75-58

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Fred Thatch Jr. had 20 points as Saint Louis got past Mercer 75-58 on Saturday. Terrence Hargrove Jr. had 15 points and 11 rebounds for Saint Louis (4-1). Gibson Jimerson added 15 points. Yuri Collins had seven assists. Jalen Johnson had 16 points for the Bears...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Wright scores 29 to lift Marist over VMI 78-74 in OT

POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (AP) — Ricardo Wright had 29 points as Marist narrowly defeated VMI 78-74 in overtime on Saturday. Noah Harris had 12 points for Marist (2-2). Samkelo Cele added 11 points and eight rebounds. Raheim Sullivan had 11 points. Kamdyn Curfman scored 27 points for the Keydets (2-2). Sean...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Kearing lifts South Alabama over Mobile 78-45

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Marshall Kearing tallied 14 points and 16 rebounds to carry South Alabama to a 78-45 win over Mobile on Saturday. Jay Jay Chandler had 15 points for South Alabama (2-2). Charles Manning Jr. added 13 points. Alex Anderson had 11 points and seven rebounds. Sage McKenna...
MOBILE, AL
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Charleston Southern routs Bob Jones University 119-63

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Deontaye Buskey and Kalib Clinton scored 16 points apiece as Charleston Southern romped past Bob Jones University 119-63 on Saturday. Cheikh Faye added 15 points for the Buccaneers (2-2). Clinton also had nine rebounds. A.J. Hamrick had 13 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks. Henry Blair...
CHARLESTON, SC
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Peterson earns Olympic curling bid; Shuster still alive

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Tabitha Peterson is heading back to the Olympics, and defending curling gold medalist John Shuster is still in the running for a fifth straight trip to the Winter Games. Team Peterson swept Team Christensen in the best-of-three U.S. curling trials, winning 11-4 on Saturday night to...
SPORTS
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Sacramento faces Philadelphia, aims to halt 3-game slide

Philadelphia 76ers (9-8, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (6-11, 12th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento comes into the matchup against Philadelphia after losing three straight games. The Kings have gone 2-6 in home games. Sacramento ranks fourth in the league with 49.3 points in the...
NBA
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Sunday’s sports on the air

11a.m. College Basketball Norfolk State at Xavier. FS1. 11:30a.m. College Basketball Old Dominion vs. Penn. ESPNews. 12p.m. College Basketball Villanova vs. Purdue. KDNL. 12p.m. College Basketball Boise State vs. Mississippi. ESPN2. 12p.m. WomenÕs College Basketball Baylor at Maryland. BIG TEN. 12p.m. WomenÕs College Basketball Texas at Tennessee. ESPN. 1p.m. NBA...
NFL
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Western Conference showdown pits St. Louis against Vegas

Vegas Golden Knights (11-7-0, fourth in the Pacific) vs. St. Louis Blues (9-6-2, third in the Central) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blues -120, Golden Knights +100; over/under is 5.5. BOTTOM LINE: St. Louis and Vegas square off in Western Conference play. The Blues are 9-5-2 in conference matchups. St. Louis is...
NHL
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Milwaukee puts home win streak on the line against Orlando

Orlando Magic (4-13, 15th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (9-8, eighth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee will try to keep its three-game home win streak intact when the Bucks take on Orlando. The Bucks are 6-5 in Eastern Conference games. Milwaukee ranks second in the Eastern...
NBA
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Central leader Minnesota and Tampa Bay square off

Minnesota Wild (11-6-0, first in the Central) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (9-4-3, third in the Atlantic) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lightning -159, Wild +134; over/under is 5.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Central-leading Minnesota Wild visit Tampa Bay Lightning. The Lightning are 4-3-2 at home. Tampa Bay ranks sixth in the Eastern Conference...
NHL
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Atlanta plays Oklahoma City, aims for 5th straight win

Oklahoma City Thunder (6-10, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Atlanta Hawks (8-9, 11th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta will try to build upon its four-game win streak with a victory over Oklahoma City. The Hawks have gone 7-1 in home games. Atlanta ranks seventh in the Eastern...
NBA
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Robinson scores 20 to lead W. Carolina over American 80-79

FARMVILLE, Va. (AP) — Nick Robinson had 20 points as Western Carolina held on to beat American 80-79 on Saturday night. Cam Bacote had 16 points for Western Carolina (2-3). Joe Petrakis added 15 points. Vonterius Woolbright had 11 points, seven rebounds and seven assists. Jaxon Knotek scored a career-high...
COLLEGE SPORTS
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Griffin scores 21 to carry Tulsa past Rhode Island 77-71

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Sam Griffin had 21 points as Tulsa beat Rhode Island 77-71 on Saturday night at the Sunshine Slam. Jeriah Horne had 17 points for Tulsa (3-1). Tim Dalger added 12 points. Makhel Mitchell had 20 points for the Rams (3-1). Jeremy Sheppard added 18 points.
COLLEGE SPORTS
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Timberwolves play the Pelicans, look for 4th straight victory

Minnesota Timberwolves (7-9, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (3-15, 14th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota will try to extend its three-game win streak with a victory against New Orleans. The Pelicans are 3-7 in Western Conference games. New Orleans ranks ninth in the Western...
NBA
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

LaVine leads Chicago into matchup with New York

New York Knicks (9-7, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (11-5, second in the Eastern Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulls -5; over/under is 208.5. BOTTOM LINE: Zach LaVine leads Chicago into a matchup against New York. He's fourth in the league scoring 26.8 points per game. The Bulls...
NBA

