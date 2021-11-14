Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick Four-Midday' game

WASHINGTON (AP) — Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Spencer Dinwiddie each scored 16 points and hit two 3-pointers during a crucial late stretch and the Wizards rallied for a 103-100 victory over the Miami Heat on Saturday night. Bradley Beal had 21 points to help Washington split the home-and-home series with Miami...
HIGH POINT, N.C. (AP) — John-Michael Wright had 20 points as High Point beat Howard 73-63 on Saturday. Bryant Randleman had 15 points for High Point (2-2). Zach Austin added 14 points, eight rebounds and seven blocks. Jaden House had 14 points and six rebounds. Steve Settle III had 21...
RICHMOND, Ky. (AP) — Michael Moreno had 15 points and seven rebounds as Eastern Kentucky topped Albany 77-64 on Saturday night. Cooper Robb had 12 points for Eastern Kentucky (4-1). Devontae Blanton added 11 points. Jannson Williams had seven rebounds and four blocks. Matt Cerruti had 17 points for the...
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Fred Thatch Jr. had 20 points as Saint Louis got past Mercer 75-58 on Saturday. Terrence Hargrove Jr. had 15 points and 11 rebounds for Saint Louis (4-1). Gibson Jimerson added 15 points. Yuri Collins had seven assists. Jalen Johnson had 16 points for the Bears...
POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (AP) — Ricardo Wright had 29 points as Marist narrowly defeated VMI 78-74 in overtime on Saturday. Noah Harris had 12 points for Marist (2-2). Samkelo Cele added 11 points and eight rebounds. Raheim Sullivan had 11 points. Kamdyn Curfman scored 27 points for the Keydets (2-2). Sean...
MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Marshall Kearing tallied 14 points and 16 rebounds to carry South Alabama to a 78-45 win over Mobile on Saturday. Jay Jay Chandler had 15 points for South Alabama (2-2). Charles Manning Jr. added 13 points. Alex Anderson had 11 points and seven rebounds. Sage McKenna...
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Deontaye Buskey and Kalib Clinton scored 16 points apiece as Charleston Southern romped past Bob Jones University 119-63 on Saturday. Cheikh Faye added 15 points for the Buccaneers (2-2). Clinton also had nine rebounds. A.J. Hamrick had 13 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks. Henry Blair...
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Tabitha Peterson is heading back to the Olympics, and defending curling gold medalist John Shuster is still in the running for a fifth straight trip to the Winter Games. Team Peterson swept Team Christensen in the best-of-three U.S. curling trials, winning 11-4 on Saturday night to...
Philadelphia 76ers (9-8, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (6-11, 12th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento comes into the matchup against Philadelphia after losing three straight games. The Kings have gone 2-6 in home games. Sacramento ranks fourth in the league with 49.3 points in the...
Vegas Golden Knights (11-7-0, fourth in the Pacific) vs. St. Louis Blues (9-6-2, third in the Central) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blues -120, Golden Knights +100; over/under is 5.5. BOTTOM LINE: St. Louis and Vegas square off in Western Conference play. The Blues are 9-5-2 in conference matchups. St. Louis is...
Orlando Magic (4-13, 15th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (9-8, eighth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee will try to keep its three-game home win streak intact when the Bucks take on Orlando. The Bucks are 6-5 in Eastern Conference games. Milwaukee ranks second in the Eastern...
Minnesota Wild (11-6-0, first in the Central) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (9-4-3, third in the Atlantic) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lightning -159, Wild +134; over/under is 5.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Central-leading Minnesota Wild visit Tampa Bay Lightning. The Lightning are 4-3-2 at home. Tampa Bay ranks sixth in the Eastern Conference...
Oklahoma City Thunder (6-10, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Atlanta Hawks (8-9, 11th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta will try to build upon its four-game win streak with a victory over Oklahoma City. The Hawks have gone 7-1 in home games. Atlanta ranks seventh in the Eastern...
FARMVILLE, Va. (AP) — Nick Robinson had 20 points as Western Carolina held on to beat American 80-79 on Saturday night. Cam Bacote had 16 points for Western Carolina (2-3). Joe Petrakis added 15 points. Vonterius Woolbright had 11 points, seven rebounds and seven assists. Jaxon Knotek scored a career-high...
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Sam Griffin had 21 points as Tulsa beat Rhode Island 77-71 on Saturday night at the Sunshine Slam. Jeriah Horne had 17 points for Tulsa (3-1). Tim Dalger added 12 points. Makhel Mitchell had 20 points for the Rams (3-1). Jeremy Sheppard added 18 points.
Minnesota Timberwolves (7-9, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (3-15, 14th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota will try to extend its three-game win streak with a victory against New Orleans. The Pelicans are 3-7 in Western Conference games. New Orleans ranks ninth in the Western...
New York Knicks (9-7, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (11-5, second in the Eastern Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulls -5; over/under is 208.5. BOTTOM LINE: Zach LaVine leads Chicago into a matchup against New York. He's fourth in the league scoring 26.8 points per game. The Bulls...
