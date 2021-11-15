ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Key takeaways from first half of Chiefs vs. Raiders Week 10

By Charles Goldman
 6 days ago
The Kansas City Chiefs have outplayed the Las Vegas Raiders so far, but it feels like the scoreboard doesn’t quite reflect it. A mistake on a punt return and a missed field goal at the end of the half were among the missed opportunities that cost Kansas City points. They still lead 17-7 in the first half, but Las Vegas will get the ball to start the second half.

Here are our biggest takeaways from the first half of the Chiefs’ Week 10 game against the Raiders:

Offense finding success with run game, screen passes and play-action

AP Photo/David Becker

The Chiefs’ offense is having some more success than they have in recent weeks and they’re doing it with an offense they haven’t really run since Alex Smith was the quarterback of the team. They’re relying on the run game in the right spots with 11 carries for 43 yards in the first half. It’s not an overwhelming amount of plays, but they’ve been successful when run.

In turn, the success on the ground has helped set up screen passes and play-action passes. Mahomes is getting the ball to his guys in space and letting them make plays, which is a recipe for success. He finished the first half with more passing yards than he had in the entirety of Week 9 against the Green Bay Packers. He’s also been playing mistake-free football with a few throwaways and no interceptions in the first half.

Let’s give some credit to Andrew Wylie too, who has filled in nicely against his former Eastern Michigan teammate Maxx Crosby. He’s been a big part of the success that the offense has had so far in this game.

Special teams error costly for Kansas City

AP Photo/Wade Payne

The Chiefs managed to give up their 20th turnover of the season in the first half. This time it wasn’t the offense giving the football away, though. After a 36-yard punt return, return specialist Mike Hughes was upended by Raiders punter AJ Cole and fumbled on the play.

It’s a new role for Hughes after his snaps on defense had diminished over the past several weeks. He’d returned a few punts early in the season, but he got the start on the punt and kick return unit tonight. Had he held onto the ball it would have been a huge play for the Chiefs, instead, it allowed the Raiders to even the score.

When people from Kansas City talk about the team beating themselves, this is the type of play that encapsulates it.

Chiefs defense showing up in a big way.

AP Photo/David Becker

In five offensive drives, Las Vegas was held to just 89 yards of total offense. Their lone touchdown came as a result of the aforementioned mistake by return specialist Mike Hughes.

Raiders QB Derek Carr has looked utterly frustrated, struggling to find open targets. The pressure is getting to him with guys like Jarran Reed and Melvin Ingram making a big impact so far. Then there’s been some tremendous tackling, including in the secondary with guys like L’Jarius Sneed.

The defense has really risen to the occasion for Kansas City in recent weeks, and it’s beginning to feel safe to say that they’ve turned the corner. If they can keep this performance up in the second half, it’ll be a big development for this team.

