ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

NEV Market Remains Bullish

Electronic Engineering Times
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTotal global sales of NEVs (new energy vehicles) for the first three quarters of 2021 (January–September) reached 4.2 million units, according to TrendForce. Total global sales of NEVs (new energy vehicles) for the first three quarters of 2021 (January–September) reached 4.2 million units, with BEVs in particular accounting for 2.92 million...

www.eetasia.com

Comments / 0

Related
yicaiglobal.com

BYD Chairman Predicts Rapid Shift to NEVs in China

(Yicai Global) Nov. 19 -- China will quickly adopt the use of new energy vehicles, as electric cars enter an unprecedented period of development, according to the founding chairman of BYD, one of the country’s biggest producers of electric cars. More than 3.3 million NEVs could be sold in China...
ECONOMY
homehealthcarenews.com

Aveanna Rockets Past M&A Goals, But ‘Choppy’ Labor Market Remains Challenging

Not so long ago, in-home care providers like Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: AVAH) had to basically beg their payers for rate increases or additional resources. “In the old days, we would literally be calling the payer’s rep, you know, begging for another $2 an hour to get a family home,” Aveanna COO Jeff Shaner said during the company’s third-quarter earnings call Tuesday.
ECONOMY
ElectronicsWeekly.com

NEVs, BEVs and PHEVs

Total global sales of NEVs (New Energy Vehicles) for the first three quarters of 2021 (January-September) reached 4.2 million units, with BEVs (Battery Electric Vehicles) in particular accounting for 2.92 million units, a 153% YoY growth, according to TrendForce. Total sales of PHEVs (Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles) on the other...
RETAIL
investing.com

Volkswagen Ranks 3rd Among NEV Makers in China, Chairman Says

Investing.com — In a post on LinkedIn, Herbert Diess, Chairman of the Board of Volkswagen Group (DE: VOWG_p ), said the company now ranks third among all NEV manufacturers in China. Shares of Volkswagen fell 1.7% on Wednesday. "With almost 13.000 e-cars sold in October, VW outperformed local competitors like...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nev#Rationing#Hybrid Technology#Nev Market Remains#Bev
dailyforex.com

Gold Forecast: Gold Markets Continue to Build Bullish Flag

Gold markets have fallen during the trading session on Thursday but remain within the basic consolidation area that we had been in for a while, suggesting that perhaps we are trying to digest some of the previous parabolic behavior. That of course is a good look for the market, as it suggests that we are going to eventually break out to the upside. When you look at this chart, it does not take a lot of imagination to see a bullish flag.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Benchmark Is Bullish On This Transportation Company

Benchmark analyst Christopher Kuhn initiated Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) with a Buy rating and a price target of $390, implying an upside of 10%. The less-than-truckload or LTL industry is an attractive sector within the transportation industry due to stable price increases and rational competition. Kuhn believes that as a leading...
TRAFFIC
Electronic Engineering Times

STMicroelectronics on EV Challenges and Trends

STMicroelectronics' M.H. Tey talks about the key trends driving the automotive electronics and vehicle electrification, GaN and SiC, and his outlook for the industry. In an interview with EE Times Asia, M.H. Tey, Regional Senior Director of Marketing & Applications, Automotive Products, for STMicroelectronics’ Asia Pacific Region talks about the key trends driving the automotive electronics and vehicle electrification.
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Volkswagen
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Tesla
Country
China
Fortune

Global stock markets start the week flat as inflation remains top of mind

This is the web version of Bull Sheet, a no-nonsense daily newsletter on what’s happening in the markets. Sign up to get it delivered free to your inbox. Good evening, Bull Sheeters. This is Fortune finance reporter Rey Mashayekhi, filling in for Bernhard through Wednesday while he takes a well-deserved break.
STOCKS
International Business Times

Asian Markets Fluctuate As Inflation Remains In Focus

Asian markets were mixed Thursday as rising inflation fears were tempered by a report that teetering Chinese property giant Evergrande had once again avoided a default after meeting bond-payment deadlines. US investors ran for cover and the dollar soared after a forecast-beating read on the consumer price index, which hit...
BUSINESS
cryptopolitan.com

MANA price analysis: Decentraland prices continue to soar as market remains bearish

MANA price analysis remains bullish for today as Metaverse continues to trend. MANA broke the resistance at $3.5 bull still has to close the candle above it. Decentraland price support is still present at $3.2. Decentraland, a Metaverse wherein users can create and monetize content as well as application. The...
STOCKS
theloadstar.com

Bullish Cainiao doubles lift to Latin America as e-commerce markets soar

Cainiao, the logistics arm of Alibaba, is bullish on Latin America. A little over a year after its first freighter flights from Hong Kong to the region, the company is more than doubling its lift there. Having opened direct service in October 2020 with three weekly flights to Brazil and...
INDUSTRY
WDVM 25

Home sales market remains strong even during usual holiday lull

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Home sales during the pandemic surged with families dramatically changing their lifestyles. Record low mortgage rates have helped drive the buying frenzy. Washington County has been especially desirable for relocations from more crowded places such as the Washington, D.C. or Baltimore metropolitan areas. With the holidays approaching, this is the time […]
HAGERSTOWN, MD
investing.com

Silver Continues to Confirm Bullish Trend

It’s been a great year thus far for investors in the S&P-500 (SPY) and Nasdaq-100 (QQQ), but unfortunately, investors in the precious metals space (SLV) have been left in the dust. This is evidenced by a 20% plus return for the S&P-500 and Nasdaq and a pathetic (-) 9% return for silver. However, while the returns have been disappointing this year, they’ve created the conditions for a new bull market to emerge, with some of the lowest bullish sentiment readings we’ve seen in several years in the precious metals space.It’s been a great year thus far for investors in the S&P-500 (SPY) and Nasdaq-100 (QQQ), but unfortunately, investors in the precious metals space (SLV) have been left in the dust. This is evidenced by a 20% plus return for the S&P-500 and Nasdaq and a pathetic (-) 9% return for silver. However, while the returns have been disappointing this year, they’ve created the conditions for a new bull market to emerge, with some of the lowest bullish sentiment readings we’ve seen in several years in the precious metals space. Meanwhile, even though the S&P-500 continues to make new highs, silver is not making new lows relative to the S&P-500 and looks to be trying to bottom out currently. This is a reason to remain optimistic, as is the fact that silver continues to make higher lows vs. the gold price (GLD (NYSE:GLD)). Let’s take a closer look below:
MARKETS
dailyforex.com

WTI Crude Oil Forecast: Market Breaks Out of Bullish Flag

The West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil market broke higher on Tuesday as we have cleared a downtrend line which features itself as being the top of the flag. The flag is a very bullish sign, and I think what we see here is an attempt to break towards the $85 level. If we can break above the $85 level, then it is very likely that we could go looking towards much higher levels, perhaps kicking off the “measured move” of this market that suggests via the bullish flag that we could go as high as $100. Nonetheless, it is going to take a while to get there, but clearly this is a market that should continue to find value hunters.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy