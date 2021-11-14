ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panthers celebrate big Week 10 rout of Cardinals

By Anthony Rizzuti
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hEQ5G_0cwmmeX300

There was much to celebrate for the Carolina Panthers this Sunday. Almost too much.

We can, of course, start with the exciting return of Cam Newton. Speaking of Cam, we can also look to his pair of thrilling touchdowns to start the game.

We can also praise the lockdown performance from Haason Reddick and the rest of the defense. And we can give Christian McCaffrey a nod for, once again, carrying the load on offense in another all-out, all-around showing.

So, whichever way you as fans choose to celebrate it, do you. Here’s how the Panthers did them following the shocking 34-10 win over the heavily-favored Arizona Cardinals.

Rookie Jaycee Horn got it started from afar—giving props to Reddick, Newton and fellow cornerback Donte Jackson.

Jackson, in turn, shouted out the entire crew.

Reddick gave himself props, too. So would you if you chalked up 1.5 sacks and three quarterback hits against your former team.

Linebacker Jermaine Carter Jr. saw shades of Michael Vick in P.J. Walker, who helped pace the Panthers offense by completing 22 of his 29 attempts. He also saw Shaq Thompson’s impressive day up close.

Offensive coordinator Joe Brady spiced up his routine.

And it’s good to see Cam still has his . . .

