UFC

UFC Vegas 42: Holloway vs. Rodriguez - Unofficial Awards

By Dayne Fox
Bloody Elbow
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUFC Vegas 42 offered a delectable offering of violence, nine of the eleven contests ending before the final bell, eight of those nine via KO/TKO. However, one of those two contests that went the distance was one of the best fights of the year as Max Holloway and Yair Rodriguez lived...

www.bloodyelbow.com

Bloody Elbow

Dana White reprimands Herb Dean for Rothwell-De Lima stoppage at UFC Vegas 42

From being touted as one of the best referees in the business, Herb Dean has been in the firing line of criticism as of late. The long-time official was once again involved in a bit of controversy during the UFC Vegas 42 co-main event between heavyweights Ben Rothwell and Marcos Rogerio De Lima.
UFC
Bloody Elbow

‘Max eats a lot of shots’ - Volkanovski doubts Holloway’s longevity after war with Rodriguez

Former UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway was the big winner of the weekend, taking a decision over Yair Rodriguez in a thrilling main event atop UFC Vegas 42. The bout, which many say rivals Justin Gaethje vs. Michael Chandler for Fight of the Year was just the latest contest for Holloway to feature scintillating striking and countless haymakers finding their mark.
UFC
