Travis Pastrana capped off a dominant weekend and captured his first win of the series from pole position in Sunday afternoon’s Nitro Rallycross Arizona final. The series creator, action sports phenom, and driver of the No. 199 Subaru Motorsports Impreza was hungry for his first win after coming up short at the first two rounds of the season. “It’s about time, really. If you design the track and create the rules you should be able to win the…” Pastrana smiled jokingly. “It’s a dream come true for me to see the crowd here; to see this sport come to fruition. I think it’s only the beginning.”

