Winning numbers drawn in 'Cash4Life' game

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Tristen Newton had 18 points and six assists and Brandon Johnson posted 16 points and nine rebounds as East Carolina beat Old Dominion 73-60 in the Myrtle Beach Invitational on Friday night. Brandon Suggs had 10 points for East Carolina (4-1). Kalu Ezikpe had 16 points...
FARMVILLE, Va. (AP) — Darnell Rogers matched his career high with 23 points and UMBC beat Western Carolina 91-75 on Friday night. Keondre Kennedy had 15 points, seven rebounds and six assists for UMBC (2-1) and Yaw Obeng-Mensah scored 13 with seven rebounds. Marvin Price had 15 points for the...
The University of Richmond led by 8 points with about six minutes left, but Drake rallied for a 73-70 win Saturday afternoon at the Knapp Center in Des Moines, Iowa. A 3-point attempt by UR’s Jacob Gilyard missed as the buzzer sounded. The Spiders, who were led by a career-high 30 points from junior forward Tyler Burton, fell to 2-2.
