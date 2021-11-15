Winning numbers drawn in 'Cash4Life' game

The University of Richmond led by 8 points with about six minutes left, but Drake rallied for a 73-70 win Saturday afternoon at the Knapp Center in Des Moines, Iowa. A 3-point attempt by UR’s Jacob Gilyard missed as the buzzer sounded. The Spiders, who were led by a career-high 30 points from junior forward Tyler Burton, fell to 2-2.

RICHMOND, VA ・ 9 HOURS AGO