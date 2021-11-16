ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Kyle Rittenhouse trial - live: Case heads to jury ahead of deliberations after closing arguments end

By Megan Sheets ,Zoe Tidman,Namita Singh and Justin Vallejo
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43i0EX_0cwmi9J300

Prosecutors condemned Kyle Rittenhouse for “bringing a gun to a fistfight” during closing arguments on the 10th day of the trial.

Prosecutor Thomas Binger began his closing argument by branding Mr Rittenhouse “the only killer” on the night in question and dismissed the self-defence argument, saying: “You cannot claim self-defence against a danger you create.” Mr Binger dramatised his words by mimicking Mr Rittenhouse holding a gun and pointing it at the jury.

In closing for the defence, attorney Mark Richards accused Mr Binger of “lying” and told the jury: “This case is not a game. This is my client’s life.”

Monday’s hearing opened with Judge Bruce Schroeder granting a defence motion to dismiss one misdemeanour count against Mr Rittenhouse for possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under 18.

Mr Rittenhouse, 18, has been charged with homicide in the deaths of two men he shot during a night of protests and riots in Kenosha , Wisconsin last year – Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, and Anthony Huber, 26. He also shot a third man, Gaige Grosskreutz, who was wounded but survived.

With the end of closing arguments, the case has been handed to the jury ahead of deliberations beginning Tuesday morning.

Follow the latest updates live:

Comments / 17

Related
Chicago Sun-Times

Acquitting Rittenhouse in Kenosha murder case would be the correct, if unjust, verdict

Lawyers are scheduled to deliver their closing arguments Monday in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial, and then the case will go to the jury. If I were a member of that jury, I expect I would reluctantly vote to acquit Rittenhouse of the most serious homicide charges based on the evidence that he was acting in self-defense when he shot three people in Kenosha in August 2020.
KENOSHA, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
news8000.com

As judge faces backlash in Rittenhouse trial, defense attorney calls debate over words like ‘victim’ and ‘rioter’ common

MADISON, Wis. – The trial for Kyle Rittenhouse, a now 18-year-old accused of shooting three people, killing two, is proving contentious ahead of its official start next week. Rittenhouse is charged with multiple counts of homicide after allegedly shooting three people in Kenosha during protests following the police shooting of...
MADISON, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS Chicago

Gaige Grosskreutz, Sole Survivor Of Kyle Rittenhouse Shootings, Takes The Stand, Tells Jury He Thought ‘I Was Going To Die’

CHICAGO (CBS) — Gaige Grosskreutz, a man who was shot and injured by Kyle Rittenhouse during the civil unrest in Kenosha last summer, took the witness stand Monday at Rittenhouse’s trial, telling jurors he thought “I was going to die.” Grosskreutz is the only one of three people shot by Rittenhouse who survived, and is a key witness for the prosecution. Jurors in Rittenhouse’s trial have been shown several clips of live streams from the night of the shooting, including the moments Rittenhouse shot Grosskreutz and Anthony Huber, just moments after he’d also shot Joseph Rosenbaum, whose shooting was not caught on...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
MarketRealist

Former Kyle Rittenhouse Attorneys Want $2 Million in Bail Money Back

Former Kyle Rittenhouse attorneys want back the $2 million for bail that his foundation raised for his defense to be returned if he's acquitted. In September, Rittenhouse’s former defense attorney Lin Wood sent a letter to Kenosha County Judge Bruce Schroeder asking that the $2 million his #FightBack Foundation raised for Rittenhouse’s bail be returned to the Foundation if Rittenhouse is acquitted.
LAW
Ok Magazine

Bruce Schroeder, Judge In Kyle Rittenhouse Trial, Refers To An African American Juror In The Case As 'A Black' As Controversies Continue

The controversial judge in the Kyle Rittenhouse murder trial has made headlines once again. According to Radar, Kenosha County Circuit Court Judge Bruce Schroeder — who reportedly allowed the defendant to choose which of the 18 panelists would make up his 12 -member jury — made a strange comment about the only member of color in the jury.
POLITICS
The Independent

Protester reportedly body-slams journalist outside Kyle Rittenhouse courtroom

A protester outside the courtroom where Kyle Rittenhouse has been on trial was allegedly caught body-slamming a journalist, and was found to be avoiding bail. Anthony Chacon, according to reports, was wearing a “f*** Kyle Rittenhouse” t-shirt at the protest outside the court when he apparently assaulted a journalist. He also held a placard. Footage from outside the courtroom on Wednesday appeared to show a man matching his description hitting a journalist’s camera, forcing him to back off. It was unclear if the same journalist was body-slammed by the 20-year-old, in an alleged assault that was seen by a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

The Independent

340K+
Followers
133K+
Post
169M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy