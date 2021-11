As of 9AM Saturday- The Frost Advisory ended at 8AM this morning. Temperatures dropped as low as 29 degrees in Saluda, but now we are in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Temperatures are cooler in our northern counties, and warmer towards the south. Everyone is seeing sunny skies so far today. We will warm up to the low 60s by the afternoon. Later on this evening, we will have an increase in clouds, and temperatures will be in the upper 30s to low 40s tonight.

