William Pell’s family has been farming in Minnesota for more than 100 years — a total of six generations, four of them in Jackson County. Pell started his journey as a farmer as a teenager and already has a couple of years’ work under his belt. He’s 20 now and wants to move his career in agriculture forward by pursuing more education and renting some land on which to farm his own crops.

JACKSON COUNTY, MN ・ 6 DAYS AGO