Capitals rout Penguins 6-1 in Crosby's return

Marion Chronicle-Tribune
 6 days ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — With three of their...

www.chronicle-tribune.com

chatsports.com

Preview: Wild take on Crosby-less Penguins

It seems like forever since the Minnesota Wild traded away forward Jason Zucker to the Pittsburgh Penguins for Alex Galchenyuk, Calen Addison and a long-awaited, much-debated first round pick in the 2021 NHL draft. For Zucker, it’s felt even longer, which makes Saturday’s tilt between the Wild and Pens - the first for the two teams since the trade - all the more meaningful.
NHL
Yardbarker

Penguins star Sidney Crosby on track to clear COVID-19 protocol Saturday

The Pittsburgh Penguins began the 2021-22 NHL regular season at 3-0-2 but fell to 4-3-4 overall following Tuesday's shootout loss at the Chicago Blackhawks that came amid numerous COVID-19 setbacks for the Pens early into the campaign. Captain Sidney Crosby and defenseman Brian Dumoulin entered the league's COVID-19 protocol back...
NHL
FanSided

Washington Capitals annihilate the Penguins

The Washington Capitals completed a perfect D.C. sports day. After the Washington Football Team took down Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the city was eager to see what the Caps can do in the nightcap game. They not only beat the Pittsburgh Penguins, it was complete domination. The...
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Sidney Crosby, Brian Dumoulin set to rejoin Penguins Sunday

Although they are technically not yet on the active roster, Sidney Crosby and Brian Dumoulin will be back in the coming days. Both players skated Saturday, and on Sunday, they are expected to meet the rest of the team in Washington, where the Penguins will play the Capitals in the second half of a back-to-back. Crosby and Dumoulin are both going through what the team has deemed the “final stage” of the protocol, but assistant coach Todd Reirden wouldn’t commit to their status for Sunday's game.
NHL
Indiana Gazette

Penguins end road trip in disheartening fashion with 6-1 loss to Capitals

WASHINGTON — Now is the time for the Penguins to get themselves in gear. They took back-to-back drubbings over the weekend, their quick two-game road trip ending Sunday with a disheartening 6-1 loss against the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena. They have now lost seven of their last nine games.
NHL
PensBurgh

Recap: Pens look tired and get blown out by Capitals 6-1

There’s still no Evgeni Malkin, obviously, but otherwise the Penguins unveil a lineup with no other injuries/illnesses for the first time this season! That’s progress, people! Welcome back Sidney Crosby, Brian Dumoulin, Mike Sullivan and welcome back again Marcus Pettersson and Chad Ruhwedel. First period. Just a few minutes in...
NHL
Sidney Crosby
chatsports.com

Skate report: Crosby says Penguins 'have got to find some desperation'

It's not that Sidney Crosby hadn't missed some games before this. Fact is, injuries and illness have forced him to sit out more than 200 since he entered the NHL. But the bout with COVID-19 that prevented him from playing in the first five games this month -- and to stay largely idle while he was self-isolating -- was a bit different from the medical issues he'd experienced previously.
NHL
Buffalo News

Sabres game day: Latest road test is a meeting with Sidney Crosby's Penguins

PITTSBURGH – Don Granato knows the momentum swing will occur Tuesday night in PPG Paints Arena. It's inevitable, especially on the road against a talented opponent. The Buffalo Sabres' success, or lack thereof, will hinge on how they respond. The Penguins have allowed six goals in each of their past two games, including a 6-1 drubbing at the hands of the Washington Capitals.
NHL
#Penguins#Pittsburgh#Ap#The Washington Capitals#The Metropolitan Division
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Crosby gets on score sheet, but Penguins lose to Sabres

Sidney Crosby was happy Tuesday morning. And it was simply because he was able to be around his teammates for a morning skate. He had been denied what is seemingly a mundane facet of life as a professional hockey player for the better part of two weeks after he tested positive for covid-19 earlier this month and was placed into NHL-mandated isolation for 10 days.
NHL
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Penguins rout Canadiens as Sidney Crosby gets 1st goal of season

Even though he was born and raised in Sweden, Montreal Canadiens rookie defenseman Mattias Norlinder’s favorite player as a kid captivated him from an entirely different continent. Sidney Crosby. Making his NHL debut Thursday, the 21-year-old Norlinder — who was 6 when Crosby played his first NHL game in 2005...
NHL
KEYT

Penguins star Crosby, coach Sullivan exit COVID-19 protocol

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Penguins appear to be nearing the end of a COVID-19 outbreak. Captain Sidney Crosby, defenseman Brian Dumoulin and head coach Mike Sullivan are expected to rejoin the team in Washington after exiting the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol. Crosby and Dumoulin went into the protocol on Nov. 3. Sullivan followed them a day later. A total of eight Penguins players have spent time in the protocol since the season began.
NHL
chatsports.com

The Beat Goes On: Capitals Pound Passionless Penguins 6-1

The Penguins didn’t seem to expend a whole lot of energy during last night’s embarrassing 6-1 loss to the Capitals, so I won’t waste a whole lot of keyboard describing the fiasco. Except to say that in a big game against arguably our most bitter rival, we came out flat as the proverbial pancake and pretty much stayed unleavened throughout the night. I think I displayed more passion yelling invectives at the TV screen than our boys did on the ice, but I digress.
NHL
Washington Capitals
NHL
Hockey
Pittsburgh Penguins
Sports
Pgh Hockey Now

Washington Landslide, Penguins Tank in Ugly 6-1 Loss

Fourteen games into the 2021-22 NHL season, the Pittsburgh Penguins (5-5-4) have lost more games than they’ve won. They are precisely at .500 after another lackluster performance and feckless power play. This time they ceded a crucial four-point game to hated rival Washington Capitals (9-2-4), 5-1. Washington took advantage of...
NHL
Laredo Morning Times

Capitals dominate Penguins 6-1 to stretch their winning streak to four

WASHINGTON - When the Washington Capitals are rolling, the signs are obvious. First, expect electric play from their superstars. Then, there will be secondary scoring from further down the lineup. Tack on some crucial saves and steady defense, and Washington can't ask for much more. The Capitals checked all of...
NHL

