Capitals rout Penguins 6-1 in Crosby's return

Although they are technically not yet on the active roster, Sidney Crosby and Brian Dumoulin will be back in the coming days. Both players skated Saturday, and on Sunday, they are expected to meet the rest of the team in Washington, where the Penguins will play the Capitals in the second half of a back-to-back. Crosby and Dumoulin are both going through what the team has deemed the “final stage” of the protocol, but assistant coach Todd Reirden wouldn’t commit to their status for Sunday's game.

NHL ・ 7 DAYS AGO