ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

No easy street: Broncos falter in 30-13 loss to Eagles

Marion Chronicle-Tribune
 6 days ago

DENVER (AP) — From a blocked field goal...

www.chronicle-tribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
elitesportsny.com

FanDuel Sportsbook Promo Code Activates 30-1 Eagles-Broncos Odds

Sunday marks another day of the NFL and another chance for bettors to win. The best odds of the weekend on Eagles-Broncos can be had without even using a promo code. No FanDuel Sportsbook promo code will be needed to get an NFL Week 10 bet $5 to win $150 bonus on the Eagles and Broncos matchup.
GAMBLING
milehighsports.com

FanDuel Arizona Delivers Awesome Eagles-Broncos 30-1 Odds

The Philadelphia Eagles are heading west this weekend to take on the Denver Broncos, and the latest FanDuel Arizona promo has great odds on this pivotal game. New FanDuel Arizona Sportsbook users can bet $5 to win $150 on either team in this game. This is a 30-1 odds boost that pays out in real cash, not site credit. These are the best odds you are going to find on this Eagles-Broncos Week 10 matchup.
GAMBLING
Phillymag.com

Eagles vs. Broncos: By the Numbers

A look into why the Eagles’ defense is at the bottom of the league in most defensive categories. Sign up to get the best of Philly, every day. Several teams were interested in hiring Jonathan Gannon to be their defensive coordinator last January. For a number of reasons, some football-related and some not, he chose the Eagles.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eagles#Easy Street#Easy A#Falter#American Football#Ap#The Denver Broncos
chatsports.com

17 things I think I think after the Broncos’ disgusting 30-13 loss to the the Philadelphia Eagles

Let’s take a quick trip in the fantasy time machine to the days immediately after the Von Miller trade. Outside of the true blue homers in Broncos Country, it’s unlikely you’d find a soul who believed the 4-4 Broncos would find a way to win both of their games before the week 11 bye. The optimists among us thought 5-5 was certainly feasible because the Philadelphia Eagles looked sorry, but if Dak Prescott returned for week nine the Broncos game against the Dallas Cowboys looked like it could turn ugly.
NFL
conchovalleyhomepage.com

Dallas offense nowhere to be found in 30-16 loss against Broncos

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Teddy Bridgewater threw for a touchdown and had a sneak for another, and the Denver Broncos stymied the NFL’s No. 1 offense when it mattered in a 30-16 victory over Dallas on Sunday, ending the Cowboys’ six-game winning streak. Dak Prescott returned after missing a game...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
chatsports.com

Can the Broncos shred the Eagles?

After a statement victory over the Dallas Cowboys, it’s fair to wonder if the 5-4 Broncos are headed for a letdown game. There’s no time to rest on laurels with the Philadelphia Eagles up before the bye week, so the banged up roster’s left patching holes in the depth chart after injuries to Bobby Massie, Graham Glasgow, and Patrick Surtain II. While Philly’s 3-6, they’ve got the talent in place to exploit an offensive line starting three backups and their rookie receive DeVonta Smith is capable of burning Kyle Fuller and Ronald Darby.
NFL
chatsports.com

Eagles beat Broncos in Denver, 30 to 13

The Philadelphia Eagles are 4-6 after beating the Denver Broncos on Sunday evening! Final score: 30 to 13. Jalen Hurts had a great first half; it was one of the very best stretches in his young career. The second-year quarterback connected with DeVonta Smith twice in the end zone. His numbers from the first 30 minutes: 15/20, 176 passing yards, 2 TD, 52 yards rushing.
NFL
The Denver Gazette

The Eagles beat the Broncos 30-13. Here's how it happened.

DENVER — The Denver Broncos took a 5-4 record and newfound confidence into Sunday's game against the visiting Philadelphia Eagles. The Broncos were coming off a convincing win on the road against the Dallas Cowboys, and they were in the thick of the AFC West divisional race. The Eagles were 3-6 and coming off a 27-24 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.
NFL
milehighsports.com

FanDuel Promo for NFL Week 10 Brings 30-1 Odds on Eagles-Broncos

Week 10 of the NFL regular season features a number of outstanding matchups, but the latest FanDuel promo dials in on a game featuring a team that delivered one of the league’s biggest surprises last weekend. A new FanDuel promo ahead of NFL Week 10 action brings 30-1 odds on...
NFL
ClutchPoints

3 Broncos takeaways from ugly Week 10 loss to Eagles

The Denver Broncos Week 10 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles was one fans would like to forget. They couldn’t get anything going and to put it plainly, it was just an ugly performance all-around. We take a look at this Broncos-Eagles game with some of our Broncos Week 10 matchups in mind.
NFL
KXAN

Reflecting on the Cowboys’ 30-16 loss to the Denver Broncos

FRISCO, Texas (Silver Star Nation) — The Dallas Cowboys players and coaches are answering questions Monday about how the Denver Broncos made the team look so bad on Sunday at AT&T Stadium. The 4-4 Broncos dominated every aspect of the game, putting a damper on quarterback Dak Prescott’s return from...
NFL
Gazette

Paul Klee: What next for Broncos — beyond cashing checks — after embarrassing loss to Eagles?

DENVER — Somebody’s gotta go. Maybe it’s the color-blind soul who designed the Broncos uniforms to look like traffic cones right before the Philadelphia Eagles treated them like a driver’s ed course. Or maybe it’s someone high up the food chain like Vic Fangio, who’s lost six of the last eight here at home, or quarterback Teddy “Business Decision” Bridgewater, who can’t be bothered to make a tackle.
NFL
FOX Sports

Slay's scoop-and-score leads Eagles past Broncos 30-13

DENVER (AP) — Cornerback Darius Slay. The Eagles (4-6) won for the fourth time on the road and prevented the Broncos (5-5) from sweeping the NFC East teams on their schedule just one week after. The Broncos had trouble punching it in all afternoon, stalling at the Eagles 3, 10...
NFL
phillyvoice.com

Eagles-Broncos inactives, with analysis

The Philadelphia Eagles will face a Denver Broncos team that will be missing three offensive line starters, as well as a slew of other players on injured reserve. Here are the Eagles' and Broncos' inactives, with analysis. There were no elevations this week, so the Eagles only have five inactives....
NFL
phillyvoice.com

Final observations: Eagles 30, Broncos 13

The Eagles continued to show signs of progress under Nick Sirianni on Sunday, scampering to a 30-13 win over the Denver Broncos on the road. • For years, I have made fun of the Eagles' special teams for their inability to do something special, outside of Jake Elliott booming long field goals through the uprights. So it was nice to see them come through with a big play early in the third quarter, helping to highlight another red zone stop from Philadelphia's defense.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy