No easy street: Broncos falter in 30-13 loss to Eagles

Let’s take a quick trip in the fantasy time machine to the days immediately after the Von Miller trade. Outside of the true blue homers in Broncos Country, it’s unlikely you’d find a soul who believed the 4-4 Broncos would find a way to win both of their games before the week 11 bye. The optimists among us thought 5-5 was certainly feasible because the Philadelphia Eagles looked sorry, but if Dak Prescott returned for week nine the Broncos game against the Dallas Cowboys looked like it could turn ugly.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO