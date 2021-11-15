ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How they fared in the NFL

Moscow-Pullman Daily News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHow former area college players fared in the NFL in Week 9:. OT Andre Dillard, Philadelphia: Played in a reserve role, helped the Eagles rush for 214 yards and a 5.4 average but helped to allow one sack in a 30-13 win at Denver. DT Daniel Ekuale, New England:...

detroitlions.com

TWENTYMAN: How Lions rookies have fared through first half of season

Detroit Lions rookies are just about halfway through their first NFL season and have plenty of game tape now for coaches to evaluate their performance through eight games. Detroit's one of the youngest teams in the NFL and has been forced to play a lot of rookies because of both injuries and ineffective play from veterans in front of them. While there might be some growing pains that come along with playing young guys, it also bodes well for the team's future by getting them quality experience.
NFL
NBC Sports

How will Jones, Pats fare in second half? This sim gives mixed results

Strat-O-Matic, the market leader in sports simulation, has partnered with NBC Sports Boston to build simulation experiences for "Simulation Station”. The New England Patriots are starting to play their best football as we hit the halfway point of the 2021 NFL season. They're riding a three-game win streak after their...
NFL
247Sports

Pack Pros: How former NC State players fared on NFL week 9

Street had one tackle assist Sunday in San Francisco’s 31-17 loss to the Arizona Cardinals. Johnson finished San Francisco’s 31-17 loss to the Arizona Cardinals with two tackle assists on special teams. Murhison had one tackle in Sunday night's 28-16 win over the Los Angeles Rams. Cole punted twice Sunday...
NFL

