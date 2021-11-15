Redmi GM teases the arrival of MIUI 13

Realme GT Neo2 hitten the European market just in time for the Balck Friday with an outstanding launch deal. For a few days, it will cost just €369 in several European countries and this makes it a real best-buy in the flagship killer segment. Meanwhile, OnePlus Nord 2 5G debuted in the European market in a new Pac-Man Edition with a customized glow in the dark design and great surprises in the software, and it costs just €30 more than the normal version of the phone. If you are looking for a new flagship killer to purchase during this Black Friday period, maybe you are in the right place. This is a comparison between the Realme GT Neo2 and the OnePlus Nord 2 5G: two of the best flagship killers sold under €400.

CELL PHONES ・ 3 DAYS AGO