Redmi GM teases the arrival of MIUI 13

By Sudarshan
 6 days ago

It has been over one and a half years since the announcement of MIUI 12. However, Xiaomi is yet to introduce MIUI 13. Instead, the company released MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition recently. Since MIUI 13 has been confirmed to go official before the end of 2021, the...

GIVEAWAY – Win A REDMI NOTE 11 Pro on Gizmochina

Xiaomi launched its new Redmi Note 11 series in China a couple of weeks ago, and we were pretty impressed with the upgrades added to the new device, especially the Redmi Note 11 Pro. Given that the phone offers one of the best values in its price segment, we have...
Redmi Note 11 Pro+ vs Xiaomi CIVI: Specs Comparison

In the last months, Xiaomi launched two brand new devices not having a predecessor. The Xiaomi CIVI is the first phone from the Civi series and it replaces the CC series by retaining a great design. Meanwhile, in the Redmi Note series the first Pro+ variant made its debut in China: the Redmi Note 11 Pro+. Both are Xiaomi phones and both are sold in the same price range: so, which one should you choose? There is no universal answer to this question and it mostly depends on the users’ needs. This comparison between Redmi Note 11 Pro+ and Xiaomi Civi will help you to understand the differences.
Redmi Note 11 series may come with Snapdragon chipset globally

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi recently unveiled the new Redmi Note 11 series in China. Historically, the Redmi Note series has been one of the highest selling devices from Xiaomi’s stable, hence this launch was extremely important as it would dictate the numbers and features in the mid-range devices across the globe.
Xiaomi details MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition third batch rollout plan

MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition is currently the latest version of Xiaomi’s mobile operating system based on Android. It was announced alongside MIUI for Pad at the Xiaomi Mix 4 and Xiaomi Pad 5 series launch event in August. The company has been rolling out this software to eligible products since then. Three months later, the firm now details the third batch of devices that will be receiving the fresh MIUI version.
MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition update canceled for these Redmi devices

Xiaomi unveiled MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition at the Xiaomi MIX 4 launch event in August. The company has been rolling it out to eligible devices worldwide since then. Now, three months later, the firm reveals that the latest version of MIUI will not be available for select Redmi smartphones. According...
Deal: Redmi K40 Gaming Edition now down to $349 on GIZTOP!

Redmi K40 Gaming Edition is retailing at $349 on Giztop right now. The website is offering a steal deal of $150 off on the model, which usually goes for $500. This offer makes the gaming smartphone unchallenged at this price point. The K40 Gaming Edition is a monster of a...
Xiaomi's Redmi Note 11 series to launch globally in Q1 2022

Xiaomi's sub-brand Redmi launched its Note 11 series in China in October. The smartphone series launched by Redmi contains three models — Note 11 5G, Note 11 Pro, and Note 11 Pro+. Though the smartphone series is quite interesting, Redmi Note 11 is already available as Poco M4 Pro 5G in the global markets. However, the Pro and Pro+ models are not. According to a new report, Xiaomi is considering to launch Redmi Note 11 Pro and Pro+ in global markets in Q1, 2022.
Xiaomi to launch the Redmi Note 11T 5G on November 30 in India

Xiaomi has just announced the launch date for the upcoming Redmi Note 11T 5G. The new smartphone will be the latest entry in the company’s popular Note series of handsets and will be launched in India later this month. The Chinese tech giant officially shared the news on its official...
Alleged model numbers of Xiaomi 12, Redmi K50 smartphones emerge

Xiaomi and its sub-brand Redmi are all set to introduce their next generation of premium smartphones. These devices are expected to go official as Xiaomi 12 series and Redmi K50 series. We have been hearing about these phones for the past few days. Now, we get to learn about the model numbers and the chipsets of some of these handsets.
Redmi Buds 3 Pro review

The true wireless earbuds market is one of the most competitive segments in tech these days with seemingly every maker aiming to offer as many options as possible. Xiaomi and its Redmi sub-brand are not new to the table and their latest effort is the Redmi Buds 3 Pro which are also known as the AirDots 3 Pro in China.
Xiaomi Redmi 10: A lot of smartphone at a bargain price

If you only have a small budget for a smartphone or generally aren't willing to spend much, you will have to put up with a few compromises in terms of features. However, these aren't too big as a look at the price range up to 200 Euros (~$229) reveals. This budget will already get you a lot, and there are several good devices to choose from. These include the Motorola Moto G50, the Samsung Galaxy A22 4G, and the Xiaomi Redmi 10 as well.
Redmi Note 8 to finally get Android 11 update after 9-month delay in India, MIUI 12.5 still awaited

Xiaomi isn’t exactly known for its software support even when it comes to flagship phones but the company’s latest blunder takes stuff to new heights. The Redmi Note 8 first got a taste of Android 11 back in early 2021 when it rolled out in China. However, it’s been around 9 months since then and it’s only now that the Redmi Note 8 is finally set to get Android 11 in India.
Xiaomi 12 mass production reportedly started, may feature refreshed rear camera design

Last year in December, Xiaomi announced the Xiaomi Mi 11 5GXiaomi Mi 11 5G as the world’s first phone powered by the Snapdragon 888. Hence, it is likely that the Chinese manufacturer may launch the Xiaomi 12 with the upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen1 in December in China. Fresh information reveals that the mass production of the phone has already started.
Realme GT Neo2 vs OnePlus Nord 2: Specs Comparison

Realme GT Neo2 hitten the European market just in time for the Balck Friday with an outstanding launch deal. For a few days, it will cost just €369 in several European countries and this makes it a real best-buy in the flagship killer segment. Meanwhile, OnePlus Nord 2 5G debuted in the European market in a new Pac-Man Edition with a customized glow in the dark design and great surprises in the software, and it costs just €30 more than the normal version of the phone. If you are looking for a new flagship killer to purchase during this Black Friday period, maybe you are in the right place. This is a comparison between the Realme GT Neo2 and the OnePlus Nord 2 5G: two of the best flagship killers sold under €400.
Apple wins patent for an all-glass iPhone with a wraparound display

Apple believes that the future of electronics is all glass and has been filing patents showcasing some really wild designs for about 8 years now. Recently, the Cupertino-based tech giant bagged another from U.S. Patent and Trademark Office about an all-glass iPhone, Mac Pro Tower, and even an Apple Watch.
