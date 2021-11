Pitt found itself in a game with Duke for a little over one quarter of play before Kenny Pickett and the Panthers offense took over during a road win over Duke to improve to 7-2 (4-1 ACC). Pitt and Duke would go back and forth early in the game with Duke leading 19-14 with 11:48 in the second quarter. Pitt would go on to outscore Duke the rest of the way as Pitt's defense clamped down on a Blue Devils offense and special teams that found success earlier in the game.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 14 DAYS AGO