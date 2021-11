It’s pretty sad to see the decline of one of the greatest Premier League players ever. Eden Hazard joined Real Madrid in 2019 and frankly, nothing has gone his way since. He came to pre-season training overweight, which just made him play a lot worse. Once he got fit, started playing well, he got hit with one injury after the other. And now that the injuries aren’t really bothering him as much anymore, the manager just prefers other players in the same position.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 10 DAYS AGO