ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Walker And Royce Are Back At It With 2-Track EP ‘SPLITS 001’

By Sebastian Flores Chong
EDMTunes
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s release time, mah duuuuudes. Amongst the many new tracks that have been put out in the last few days, there’s one EP that definitely stands out. It is the latest from one of my favorite duos out there: Walker & Royce. Today, they’ve shared a brand new 2-track EP titled...

www.edmtunes.com

Comments / 0

Related
brooklynvegan.com

Johnny Marr shares 2 tracks from upcoming ‘Fever Dreams Pt 2′ EP

Johnny Marr is releasing his new album, Fever Dreams, as a series of four EPs. The first EP was just released and Fever Dreams Pt 2 will be out December 17 via BMG. He's just shared two tracks from it: gleaming rocker "Tenement Time," and the dancier, more electro "Sensory Street."
MUSIC
this song is sick

PREMIERE | VNSSA & Lenny Kiser Reunite On “When Will I See You” On Walker & Royce’s New Label

VNSSA is definitely one of our favorite rising house artists of the moment. Every new release shows the depth she has as a producer, and her latest is no exception. Part of SPLITS, the new series of releases from Walker & Royce’s label Rules Don’t Apply, “When Will I See You” sees the artist reuniting with fellow forward-thinking producer Lenny Kiser.
MUSIC
nyulocal.com

Tuesday Tracks — “No Love” by Summer Walker with SZA

Summer Walker ‘still’ has us in our feels. Cuffing season is upon us and Summer Walker is feeling it in her latest single “No Love” featuring SZA. The third track on Walker’s second album Still Over It, which was released on Nov. 5, is already a fan favorite, with over 5 million streams on Spotify. And how can it not be when it’s a SZA collaboration? “No Love” is an R&B dream: sultry, honest and full of drama.
MUSIC
arcamax.com

Jack White announces 2 albums for 2022, releases video for new track 'Taking Me Back'

Jack White has a doubleheader on the cards for 2022. "Fear of the Dawn," due April 8, and "Entering Heaven Alive," due July 22, will be the fourth and fifth studio albums of the Detroit native's solo career, and his latest since 2018's "Boarding House Reach." The pair of albums will join a lengthy catalog of work that began with the White Stripes' self-titled debut in 1999.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New York City#Rda Records#Animals#Vnssa Lenny Kiser Hop#Walker Royce
jammin1057.com

London On Da Track Is Getting Paid From Summer Walker’s Album

London On Da Track is making it known that although Summer Walker’s newest album has some low blows aimed at the producer, he is still getting paid in the process. London On Da Track, who executive produced Walker’s debut album, Over It, also has writing credits on ten tracks to the follow-up Still Over It detailing the ins and outs of his and Walker’s relationship.
MUSIC
earmilk.com

syence release hotly anticipated 5-track 'bass pop' EP

US dance music duo syence have unveiled their new 5-track EP bass pop, out now on all streaming platforms. An exploration into the self-styled genre of music that the record is named after, bass pop captures the essence of the syence sound. Epitomizing this is opener "truth", a vibrant, emotionally charged jam featuring an alluring sax line and the vocals of California artist Kyle Reynolds, who has had a striking series of recent works including"Best Is Yet To Come" with Gryffin, and "Drifting Away"with Autograf.
MUSIC
EDMTunes

MRAK – One EP

Tale Of Us is definitely one of the biggest names in the techno scene these days. The scene simply would not be the same without them. Today, Carmine Conte, one of Tale Of Us‘ masterminds, has released a new EP under his – so far unknown – alter ego, ‘MRAK’, and it is only leaving fans wanting for more. If you have not listened to it, check out MRAK – One (EP) now.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
brooklynvegan.com

Stream Restraining Order and Warfare’s new split EP

Two very cool Massachusetts hardcore bands, Restraining Order and Warfare, have just released a four-song split for Triple B Records that clocks in at under five minutes. It's Restraining Order's first release since their 2019 debut LP This World Is Too Much and Warfare's first since their 2018 debut Declaration. Restraining Order have been one of the most promising bands in the scene since releasing that LP, and Warfare -- if you're unfamiliar -- is the band fronted by Triple B founder Sam Yarmuth with Trapped Under Ice/Angel Du$t frontman Justice Tripp on guitar and Fury’s Madison Woodward on bass. The whole split rips. Stream it below.
ROCK MUSIC
themusicuniverse.com

Ed Sheeran releases exclusive Deezer two track EP

Acoustic versions of “Shivers” and “Bad Habits” now available. Ed Sheeran has released a new two track EP featuring acoustic versions of “Shivers” and “Bad Habits” exclusively on Deezer. Fans will be able to watch Sheeran sing the tracks along with his acoustic guitar, live inside the famous Centre Pompidou in Paris, France. The performance takes place in the building’s iconic glass tunnels, suspended high above the Paris skyline.
MUSIC
EDMTunes

Andrew Rayel And Takis Drop Emotional Collaboration ‘Closer’

Andrew Rayel and Takis signature styles have merged together for an unexpected collab. Premiered by both artists during EDC Las Vegas, ‘Closer’ (feat. Zagata) is their first-ever link-up and proof that great artists can make even the most unexpected unions work. As fans may know, Andrew Rayel makes amazing trance...
MUSIC
EDMTunes

House Royals Tchami & AC Slater Announce Tour Together

Yesterday house royals Tchami and AC Slater announced they are touring together. The new collaborative show series is called Confession vs. Night Bass and is sure to bring some heat. Slater shared the news on Instagram accompanied by a short but sweet caption; here is what he said:. “I’m teaming...
MUSIC
Boulder Clarion

A backing track to hedonism

Take the chance to brush up on your Greek mythology as you groove to “Maenad,” a new track by local producer Alex Ho Mégas. “Maenad are the female followers of Dionysus who would follow him into his roaming parties,” Alex, who prefers to go by his stage name, says over a recent phone interview. “The maenad were part of Dionysus’ advisors or followers—a party called Thiasus. The reason why I decided on maenad was because it translates directly from ancient Greek into ‘the raving ones.’”
BOULDER, CO
EDMTunes

Flight Facilities Releases Sophomore Album FOREVER

You might remember a little ditty circa 2010 about a girl who craves you. You might also remember the Adventure Club remix of the same song that hits just a little harder. Now, 11 years since their debut single, “Crave You”, Flight Facilities has dropped their sophomore album FOREVER. This...
MUSIC
EDMTunes

Niiko x SWAE – Typical Love

Niiko x SWAE are back! The LA-based duo is having an incredible 2021 and it really just keeps getting bigger. They have shown their range all year and their new release ‘Typical Love’ takes them in a new direction. Armada Music has loved these guys releasing their last few tracks. In an industry where some artists stick to one sound, Niiko x SWAE are showing how versatile they can be not limiting themselves to one genre.
MUSIC
brooklynvegan.com

Screamo/post-hardcore bands Boneflower and Lang releasing split (stream 2 tracks)

Last year, Madrid post-hardcore/emo/screamo band Boneflower released Armour (one of our favorite punk albums of 2020) on Dog Knights, and earlier this year, Tokyo screamo band Lang re-released their 2020 EP Cahier on the same label. Now, these two labelmates are gearing up to release a split titled Dolor/Enrai with three songs each on December 10. Pre-orders launch December 3 at Dog Knights' website, and we're now premiering a track from each: Boneflower's "El Hospital" and Lang's "One."
ROCK MUSIC
Variety

Megan Thee Stallion Drops Out of AMA ‘Butter’ Performance With BTS

Megan Thee Stallion’s debut performance of “Butter” alongside BTS is no longer happening at the American Music Awards on Sunday. The rapper said she was forced to drop out due to “an unexpected personal matter.” Megan made the announcement through her Twitter on Saturday to explain to fans why she could no longer attend the AMAs at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. The ceremony was set to feature the first live performance of the remix version of “Butter” with BTS. Megan’s “Butter” remix with the K-pop group dropped over the summer after a legal battle with her record label 1501...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Horsegirl’s ‘Billy’ Is a Compelling Character Study and Reverent Tribute to Long-Gone Music Scenes

The titular character in “Billy,” the new track from budding Chicago indie rock trio Horsegirl, cuts a familiar figure. He wanders and ponders through life, an existence that bassist-vocalist Nora Cheng renders in shades of mundane saturated with just the right amount of strange.  “Billy says he’s got a stiff rate in the nick of time,” Cheng sings over an instrumental churn that’s both beatific and bombed out (indie rock vet John Agnello produced the track). “He washes off his robes in preparation to be crucified/Billy recounts all the time he spent on counting change/Changes that he never made will make...
CHICAGO, IL
Rolling Stone

100 Gecs Bust Out the Ska Licks and Arena Rock Hooks on New Song ‘Mememe’

100 Gecs bust out the wizard robes in the new video for “Mememe,” the first offering the from the duo’s highly-anticipated next album, 10000 Gecs. “Mememe” finds 100 Gecs delivering ska-style verses and sky-high arena rock hooks, though the entire song is characteristically peppered with genre-exploding flourishes. The “Mememe” visual is equally over-the-top, shot largely on a fish eye lens — often from the perspective of inside someone’s mouth — as 100 Gecs’ Dylan Brady and Laura Les dance and jump around a sunny field in luxurious wizard robes.  “Mememe” is one of a handful of new songs 100 Gecs have been previewing for audiences on their ongoing North American tour. The run continues tonight, Nov. 19, in California, and will wrap Dec. 12 in Boston.  10000 Gecs — which doesn’t have a release date yet — will mark 100 Gecs’ second LP, following their 2019 breakout, 1000 Gecs. Last year, the duo issued a remix album, 1000 Gecs and the Tree of Clues, which featured an array of guest, like Charli XCX, A.G. Cook, Fall Out Boy, Dorian Electra and more.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy