Walker And Royce Are Back At It With 2-Track EP ‘SPLITS 001’

Two very cool Massachusetts hardcore bands, Restraining Order and Warfare, have just released a four-song split for Triple B Records that clocks in at under five minutes. It's Restraining Order's first release since their 2019 debut LP This World Is Too Much and Warfare's first since their 2018 debut Declaration. Restraining Order have been one of the most promising bands in the scene since releasing that LP, and Warfare -- if you're unfamiliar -- is the band fronted by Triple B founder Sam Yarmuth with Trapped Under Ice/Angel Du$t frontman Justice Tripp on guitar and Fury’s Madison Woodward on bass. The whole split rips. Stream it below.

ROCK MUSIC ・ 4 DAYS AGO