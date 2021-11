Back for Blood has seen success for those looking for that cooperative zombie shooter from years past. Today, Turtle Rock Studios has revealed its post-launch road map for those who have the annual pass of the game. There will also be various free updates along the way for those that do not have the annual pass. The free updates begin with the solo offline mode getting career progression and a new difficulty level if you already have the game mastered. This, along with a new cooperative mode, new cards and card types, and a holiday seasonal event, will all be offered for free.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 DAYS AGO