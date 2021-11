NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Saturday was a big night in Harlem as the annual Soul Train Awards took place at the Apollo Theater for the first time, and the red carpet was overflowing with celebrities for the occasion. As CBS2’s Elise Finch reports, the venue was chosen to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the TV show “Soul Train.” The Soul Train Awards pay tribute to the show and the musicians who keep that soulful legacy alive. “What better place to celebrate 50 years of soul, 50 years of legends, 50 years of icons, 50 years of magical moments,” DJ Cassidy said. The 2021 Soul...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 5 HOURS AGO