Saint Rose wins record ninth conference title, punches ticket to NCAA Tournament

Washington Secures Conference's Automatic Bid to the NCAA Tournament and Second Trip to the Tournament. BALTIMORE, Md. – Senior midfielder Eric Gwadz (Washington, D.C./Woodrow Wilson) factored in both goals with a goal and an assist, and earned Centennial Conference Tournament Most Valuable Player honors in Washington College's 2-0 win over Gettysburg in the Centennial Conference Tournament Final on Sunday afternoon at Homewood Field on the campus of Johns Hopkins as the Shoremen win their first-ever Centennial Championship and garner the conference's automatic bid in the NCAA Tournament. The second-seeded Shoremen improve to 13-4-1 on the year, with the 13 wins being the most by the team in a single-season, while the fifth-seeded Bullets are now 13-5-2 on the season. Washington College, who won its first outright conference title since winning the Mason-Dixon Conference Championship in 1964, will find out its opponent tomorrow afternoon at 1:30 p.m. during the NCAA Division III Men's Soccer Selection Show. This will be the Shoremen's second NCAA Tournament appearance as they last appeared in 1973.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 14 DAYS AGO