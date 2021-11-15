Saint Rose wins record ninth conference title, punches ticket to NCAA Tournament

No. 1 Gonzaga enters the 2021-22 college basketball season as the favorite to win the NCAA Tournament, but numerous other teams feature a good enough combination of returning veterans and talented young players to push the Bulldogs during the regular season and in March. UCLA, Illinois, Villanova, Kentucky, Kansas and Duke all bring back quite a few key players, and realistically at least 10 teams can harbor legitimate national championship hopes right now. ESPN's Jay Bilas, however, named his favorite Tuesday on "Get Up": UCLA.
