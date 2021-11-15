ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Saint Rose wins record ninth conference title, punches ticket to NCAA Tournament

WNYT
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Saint Rose women's soccer team beat Southern Connecticut State 1-0...

wnyt.com

The Spun

College Football Radio Announcers Suspended For In-Game Comments

The Big 12 has issued a public reprimand and suspension for the Texas Tech radio booth announcers following comments made during Saturday’s win over Iowa State. While the specific comments in question were not revealed, the conference said the punishment comes in response to the announcers “questioning the integrity” and “specifically calling out” members of the Big 12 officiating crew. The comments were “well beyond appropriate and permissible behavior” in the eyes of the conference.
COLLEGE SPORTS
montanasports.com

Montana women's soccer team wins Big Sky Conference championship, advances to NCAA tournament

GREELEY,Colo.— For the second time in less than six months, the Montana Grizzlies soccer team is the Big Sky Conference tournament champion. The No. 2-seed Griz defeated Weber State 1-0 in the conference championship on Sunday and punched their ticket to the NCAA tournament for the third time since 2018 under head coach Chris Citowicki. Montana also won the spring 2021 championship after the fall 2020 season was delayed due to COVID-19.
MONTANA STATE
State
Connecticut State
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham State Defeats Bears & Wins Conference Title

FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham State University football team secured the 2021 Massachusetts State Collegiate Athletic Conference (MASCAC) Title with a 47-13 victory over Bridgewater State this afternoon at Bowditch Field in Framingham. Framingham State remains undefeated in Conference play at 7-0, and 7-2 overall. Bridgewater bears dropped to 5-4 overall...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
washingtoncollegesports.com

NCAA Tournament Bound! – Shoremen Win First-Ever Centennial Conference Championship in 2-0 Victory over Bullets

Washington Secures Conference's Automatic Bid to the NCAA Tournament and Second Trip to the Tournament. BALTIMORE, Md. – Senior midfielder Eric Gwadz (Washington, D.C./Woodrow Wilson) factored in both goals with a goal and an assist, and earned Centennial Conference Tournament Most Valuable Player honors in Washington College's 2-0 win over Gettysburg in the Centennial Conference Tournament Final on Sunday afternoon at Homewood Field on the campus of Johns Hopkins as the Shoremen win their first-ever Centennial Championship and garner the conference's automatic bid in the NCAA Tournament. The second-seeded Shoremen improve to 13-4-1 on the year, with the 13 wins being the most by the team in a single-season, while the fifth-seeded Bullets are now 13-5-2 on the season. Washington College, who won its first outright conference title since winning the Mason-Dixon Conference Championship in 1964, will find out its opponent tomorrow afternoon at 1:30 p.m. during the NCAA Division III Men's Soccer Selection Show. This will be the Shoremen's second NCAA Tournament appearance as they last appeared in 1973.
BALTIMORE, MD
#Ncaa Tournament
bard.edu

Raptors Win Tournament Title in Northern Vermont

The Bard College men's basketball team defeated Northern Vermont University–Johnson 78–64 in the championship game of the Northern Vermont Tip-Off Classic on the afternoon of Sunday, November 7. A late 11–5 run, keyed by eight points from junior Elliot Harris, pushed a four-point Bard lead to 10, and the NVU-Johnson Beavers didn't get closer than six the rest of the way. “The team showed a lot of resiliency today,” Bard coach Michael Lenahan said. “Our shots weren't falling in the first half, and our defense kept us in it. We kept fighting and were eventually able to pull away for the win.”
VERMONT STATE
nonpareilonline.com

Reiver women punch ticket

NJCAA Division I No. 4 Iowa Western women’s soccer recorded its ninth shutout of the season on Saturday at Lewis & Clark Community College to win a district championship and earn a spot in the national tournament. The IWCC Reivers won 2-0 after freshman midfielder Marie Quentel scored goal in...
SOCCER
WCAX

UVM women’s soccer wins first America East conference title, earns automatic bid to NCAA Tournament

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The dream season continues for the University of Vermont women’s soccer team. After starting conference play with two straight losses, the Catamounts rattled off seven straight wins to claim the America East regular season title and have the conference tournament run through Virtue Field as the No. 1 seed. UVM responded with three unanswered goals in the semifinal round against the University at Albany to come back and win 3-1. One goal made the difference in the championship game on Sunday behind UVM senior forward Cricket Basa’s one-touch finish in the 80th minute to deliver the Catamounts their first-ever conference title 1-0 over the University of New Hampshire (UNH).
BURLINGTON, VT
247Sports

UCLA is Jay Bilas' pick to win 2022 NCAA Tournament

No. 1 Gonzaga enters the 2021-22 college basketball season as the favorite to win the NCAA Tournament, but numerous other teams feature a good enough combination of returning veterans and talented young players to push the Bulldogs during the regular season and in March. UCLA, Illinois, Villanova, Kentucky, Kansas and Duke all bring back quite a few key players, and realistically at least 10 teams can harbor legitimate national championship hopes right now. ESPN's Jay Bilas, however, named his favorite Tuesday on "Get Up": UCLA.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Finger Lakes Times

WOMEN'S SOCCER: William Smith wins 14th straight Liberty League title, gets John Jay in first round of NCAA Tournament

GENEVA — Another year marks another Liberty League Championship for the William Smith soccer team. After the team’s thrilling 3-2 double overtime victory over Ithaca on Sunday, the Herons captured their 14th straight Liberty League title and awaited their NCAA Tournament first-round opponent during the Selection Monday show. The Herons...
GENEVA, NY
aicyellowjackets.com

To the Final! Men's soccer takes out Saint Rose, advances to NE10 Title match

SPRINGFIELD, Massachusetts – The No. 23 American International College men's soccer team is Northeast-10 Conference Championship Game bound following a thrilling 1-0 victory in the conference's Semifinal round against The College of Saint Rose on Wednesday, November 10. FAST FACTS:. Final Score: No. 23 AIC 1, Saint Rose 0. Records:...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
The Review

Field hockey captures overtime win in NCAA Tournament versus Fairfield at home

Game-saving stops, clutch, last-second goals and an overtime period combined to make Wednesday afternoon’s NCAA Field Hockey Tournament a tight affair between the No. 17 Delaware Blue Hens (13-8) and the Fairfield Stags (14-8). Thanks to midfielder Femke Strien’s goal with nine seconds remaining in overtime, the Blue Hens —...
DELAWARE, NJ
Daily Gazette

Saint Rose women’s soccer rolls into NE-10 title game 5-0

ALBANY — The College of Saint Rose women’s soccer team dominated St. Anselm 5-0 in the Northeast-10 Conference Championship semifinals on Thursday and will play Southern Connecticut State in the championship game on Sunday. Five different players scored for the No. 8-ranked Golden Knights (13-1-3) while outshooting St. Anselm 19-4.
ALBANY, NY

