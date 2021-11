By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston BOSTON (CBS) — J.C. Jackson doesn’t want to brag or boast. Buuuuttttttttt, the fourth-year cornerback/full-time interception machine had something to say after Thursday night’s win. “I don’t want to brag too much but … I feel like we’ve got one of the best defenses in the league right now,” Jackson said. Toward the end of his brief session with the media, he added a bit of a warning shot to the rest of the league. “This is a big game, defense played outstanding. Like, I can’t even describe … but, we gotta keep it up,” Jackson said. “It’s gonna get scary....

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO