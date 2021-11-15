ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Apple TV+ hopes to build on rivals’ success with first Korean series

By Syndicated Content
kdal610.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Hot on the heels of Netflix’s breakout South Korean hit “Squid Game,” Apple has rolled out its first Korean-language original series this month, to coincide with the launch of its Apple TV+ streaming service in South Korea. Based on a Korean web comic of the same name,...

kdal610.com

Comments / 0

Related
geekculture.co

Apple TV+’s First-Ever K-Drama ‘Dr. Brain’ Delves Into Some Weird Science

In the last decade, K-movies have been dominating the mainstream consciousness, along with K-dramas on the goggle box. And with the recent success of Squid Game, the time has come for K-dramas to make itself known on streaming services as well. In comes Apple TV+ with its first KDrama, the genre-bending Dr. Brain melds sci-fi, horror and Korean aesthetics into one.
TV & VIDEOS
GeekyGadgets

Apple TV Foundation TV Series behind-the-scenes featurette

If you are interested in learning more about how Foundation, the latest Science Fiction Apple TV series was created. You are sure to enjoy this new featurette trailer released this week providing behind-the-scenes footage and interviews with the team that created the new TV series based on the award-winning novels by Isaac Asimov, “Foundation” chronicles a band of exiles on their monumental journey to save humanity and rebuild civilisation amid the fall of the Galactic Empire. Foundation premiered on the Apple TV+ streaming service on February 24th 2021 and eight episodes are now currently available to watch.
TV & VIDEOS
primetimer.com

Succession’s Jeremy Strong to star in a 9/11 first responders TV series

Strong and Another Round co-writer Tobias Lindholm have been developing the 9/11 first responders limited series The Best of Us for years. The project, which will be shopped around to streamers and networks, "will explore the human fallout from the Sept. 11 attacks with its rain of debris and toxic dust," per The Hollywood Reporter. "The series feature first responders, students, teachers, New Yorkers and volunteers who worked on 'The Pile' as the limited series explores how they were affected and treated. The series will rely heavily on researched accounts and pay tribute to those impacted by the attacks." In addition to starring, Strong will serve as an executive producer, while Lindholm will write, executive produce and direct.
TV SERIES
NYLON

New Korean Horror Series 'Hellbound' Is Coming To Netflix

Now that Squid Game fever has passed, a new Korean horror series called Hellbound is coming to Netflix that will make you question the fragile and corrupt systems we’ve built our societies on. Just in time for the holidays!. “I would like to welcome you all to the new world,”...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Korean Series#Reuters#South Korean#Bts
Benzinga

Apple Makes Foray Into Korean Content In Nod To Rival Netflix's Success With 'Squid Game'

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) has released its first Korean-language original series “Dr. Brain” as the tech giant’s Apple TV+ service launched in South Korea. What Happened: The Tim Cook-led company’s Korean-language foray comes after rival Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) saw huge success with “Squid Game” — a series involving a “Hunger Games” like fatal competition.
BUSINESS
Fremont Tribune

Apple TV+ forays into growing Korean content market

Hot on the heels of Netflix's breakout South Korean hit "Squid Game," Apple has rolled out its first Korean-language original series this month, to coincide with the launch of its Apple TV+ streaming service in South Korea. Jayson Albano reports.
ENTERTAINMENT
Apple Insider

Apple TV+ offers first look at 'The Shrink Next Door' ahead of Friday debut

Apple on Wednesday shared a first look at upcoming Apple TV+ original "The Shrink Next Door," featuring commentary from director Michael Showalter and stars Will Ferrell, Paul Rudd and Kathryn Hahn. Posted to the official Apple TV+ YouTube channel, the sneak peek runs through the limited series's plot as told...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Apple TV
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
The Independent

First look at Halo TV series coming to Paramount Plus next year

A first look at the upcoming Halo TV series has been revealed.Starring Pablo Schreiber as Master Chief, Microsoft announced at its Xbox 20th anniversary celebrations that the show will be coming to streaming service Paramount Plus next year.They also released a short teaser showing Schreiber in the iconic green costume of the video game hero.In the trailer, a voice can also be heard saying: “Hello Master Chief”.A live-action adaptation of the best-selling video game series has been in development since 2005. Lord of the Rings director Peter Jackson was originally set to produce with Neill Blomkamp directing. Oscar winner...
TV SERIES
tvseriesfinale.com

Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock: Apple TV+ Sets Debut for Reunion Series (Watch)

A revival of Fraggle Rock is coming to Apple TV+ soon. The streaming service has set a premiere date for the reunion series – Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock. Viewers will see the return of Gobo, Red, Boober, Mokey, Wembley, and Uncle Travelling Matt for new adventures starting in January. There are 13 episodes planned.
TV & VIDEOS
Polygon

First Halo TV series trailer brings Master Chief to life

First announced by Steven Spielberg way back at E3 2013, the Halo TV series is finally here — and there’s a trailer to prove it. But don’t expect much; Microsoft and Paramount offered only a brief, 27-second teaser of live-action Master Chief on Monday. Originally set to air on Showtime,...
TV SERIES
onmsft.com

Watch the first trailer for the live-action Halo TV series here

The first teaser trailer for the upcoming Halo TV series dropped this week as part of the Halo franchise’s 20th anniversary celebrations. The video, which you can watch below, is super short though it does give Halo fans their first look at actual footage from the live-action series in addition to what sounds like Cortana greeting Master Chief.
TV SERIES
Macdaily News

Apple TV+ to premiere ‘The Afterparty’ murder-mystery comedy series on January 28th

Apple TV+ today announced the highly anticipated murder-mystery comedy series, “The Afterparty,” will debut on Friday, January 28, 2022. From Academy Award, BAFTA and Golden Globe Award winners Chris Miller and Phil Lord (“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse,” “The Lego Movie,” “21 Jump Street”), the eight-episode first season will launch with three episodes, followed by one new episode weekly every Friday.
TV SERIES
Collider

Exclusive ‘Dr. Brain’ Clip Shows a Supernatural Fight in Apple TV+ Series

Apple TV+ has provided us with an exclusive clip for the third episode of Dr. Brain, a South Korean series that premiered on the platform earlier this month. We’re about halfway through the story about a brain scientist who decides to find a way to access memories of the dead after his family is mysteriously killed. In the next episode, Sewon (Lee Sun-kyun) will discover he’s hit a nerve as his investigation starts putting his life at risk and he finds himself at gunpoint.
TV SERIES
ramascreen.com

Interview: Azhy Robertson Talks Apple TV+ Sci-Fi Series INVASION

In celebration of INVASION which is now available for you to stream on Apple TV+, I recently had the opportunity to interview young actor Azhy Robertson who plays Luke Malik on this new sci-fi drama series. In its simplicity, there’s an extraterrestrial takeover happening around the world, but as you...
TV SERIES
Variety

Korea’s CJ ENM Makes $1 Billion Bet on Endeavor Content to Become a Global Entertainment Player

South Korean entertainment conglomerate CJ ENM is making a nearly $1 billion bet to grow into a bigger player in the global content business by buying an an 80% stake in Endeavor Content, the production entity that Endeavor was forced to divest after losing a showdown with the Writers Guild of America. CJ ENM described the deal as the biggest M&A transaction in its 26-year history. The agreement values the majority interest in Endeavor Content at $775 million. Endeavor will receive $655 million, while Endeavor Content will receive a $120 million influx of capital to fuel the dozens of TV programs...
BUSINESS
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Squid Game’ Creator Hwang Dong-hyuk Looks Back on Developing the Series

Writer-director Hwang Dong-hyuk first came up with the idea for Netflix’s limited series Squid Game in 2008, but it would take him 10 years to see it come to fruition. Thirteen years ago, the South Korean filmmaker was told his script (at the time feature-length) was too unrealistic and violent to be commercially viable. Putting all his efforts into his script left him broke, so he had to lay it to rest to focus on other projects. But in 2018, he picked up the story for the first time in a decade and reconfigured the feature into a series after seeing...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

‘Arcane’ Renewed for Season 2 by Netflix

Netflix and Riot Games have confirmed that a second season of “Arcane,” the streamer’s hit “League of Legends”-based animated series, is officially on the way. The two companies made the announcement at the conclusion of a fan event on Saturday evening. “We’re beyond happy about the positive response to ‘Arcane’s’ first season and are working hard with the creative wizards at Riot and [French animation studio] Fortiche to deliver our second installment,” series co-creators Christian Linke and Alex Yee said in a statement. While details are still under wraps about the second season of the series, Hailee Steinfeld, Ella Purnell and Katie...
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy