Apple TV+ hopes to build on rivals’ success with first Korean series

Strong and Another Round co-writer Tobias Lindholm have been developing the 9/11 first responders limited series The Best of Us for years. The project, which will be shopped around to streamers and networks, "will explore the human fallout from the Sept. 11 attacks with its rain of debris and toxic dust," per The Hollywood Reporter. "The series feature first responders, students, teachers, New Yorkers and volunteers who worked on 'The Pile' as the limited series explores how they were affected and treated. The series will rely heavily on researched accounts and pay tribute to those impacted by the attacks." In addition to starring, Strong will serve as an executive producer, while Lindholm will write, executive produce and direct.

TV SERIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO