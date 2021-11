WORCESTER, Mass.— The Holy Cross women's basketball team fell to the Northeastern Huskies, 71-45, on Wednesday evening at the Hart Center. The Crusaders open the season at 0-1, while the Huskies start at 1-0. Senior classmates Oluchi Ezemma and Avery LaBarbera led the Crusaders with 12 points each. Ezemma and LaBarbera each came close to a double-double tallying eight and seven rebounds, respectively. Four of Ezemma's rebounds came on the offensive end and she also posted a team-high four steals.

10 DAYS AGO