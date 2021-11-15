Tokenomics: Understanding the Value of Crypto, NFTs, and DAOs

Cuy Sheffield says that a ‘whole new class’ of people are entering the crypto market because of NFTs. According to the head of crypto at Visa Inc (NYSE: V), more people are entering the crypto space because of non-fungible tokens (NFTs). Cuy Sheffield says in addition to investing in tokens such as Bitcoin, and Ether, the NFT craze has opened the market up to many more people. “Crypto is becoming cultural, it’s becoming cool,” he said, referring to the unique and interactive digital assets of NFTs.

