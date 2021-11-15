Tokenomics: Understanding the Value of Crypto, NFTs, and DAOs

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) have been undergoing a renaissance in the past few months, as new investors flood the market for digital art. Token collections such at the CryptoPunks on the Ethereum (CCC:ETH-USD) network have fetched massive price tags; one recently sold for over $600,000. Another sold for an astonishing $530 million, albeit as part of a publicity stunt. As the industry booms, where should you be putting your money? Well, there are a handful of solid cryptos to buy to leverage the NFT boom.
