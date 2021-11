ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — As the Broncos continue to evaluate their depth at cornerback, they added two familiar faces to their active roster and practice squad on Wednesday. Mac McCain III, who competed as a member of the Broncos during the offseason and training camp as an undrafted free agent signing, rejoined the team as a member of the active roster after Denver claimed him off waivers from the Eagles. McCain was briefly a member of the Broncos' practice squad in September before being signed to Philadelphia's active roster on Sept. 7.

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO