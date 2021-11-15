Brentwood Academy to host Christmas celebration on Dec. 5

Anza’s local churches, nonprofits, crafters, artists and vendors have teamed up to present a community Christmas celebration to be held at Minor Park in Anza Saturday, Dec. 4, beginning at 4 p.m. The festive event will feature Santa’s Village, a Christmas Concert, photos with Santa, a holiday boutique and Ms. Kim’s Little Kids Dance Class performances. Sweets and treats will be provided. Entry to the park is free. “There are several groups involved and this celebration is for the community,” organizer Christi James said. “This is free for everyone. The vendors are all local and the music is the result of different community churches getting together to sing. Santa and Mrs. Claus will be there passing out toys. There will even be a Santa’s Village to walk through.”

ANZA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO