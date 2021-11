Boston College men’s hockey looked to step on the gas and find its footing following a disheartening split series against Merrimack. The Eagles have yet to find consistency, and stringing together a series of wins has become a troublesome feat. In search of a new outlook, BC head coach Jerry York made line changes in hopes of amplifying the group’s top trios. Forward Patrick Giles advanced into the Eagles’ top line assisting senior captain Marc McLaughlin, BC’s top scorer, sending Colby Ambrosio down to bolster the third line.

BOSTON, MA ・ 6 DAYS AGO