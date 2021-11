The Houston Open of golf goes to Jason Kokrak who in Texas sets the trio of successes on the PGA Tour. With a final round closed in 65 (-5) out of a total of 270 (68 71 66 65, -10) strokes, the American in Houston won the derby with Kevin Tway and Scottie Scheffler (alone in the lead at the end of the third round), both second with 272 (-8).

HOUSTON, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO