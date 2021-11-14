Last year, Disney+ announced that a Cinderella remake titled Sneakerella was in the works. Now, the streaming platform has officially released the movie‘s trailer. Set in New York City, the film follows El (Chosen Jacobs), an aspiring sneaker designer from Queens who works at his late mother’s shoe store as a stock boy. Similar to Cinderella, El lives with his stepfather and two mean stepbrothers who are hindering him from exploring his talent. However, El gains back hope and inspiration when he meets Kira King (Lexi Underwood), the daughter of legendary basketball star and sneaker tycoon Darius King (John Salley). “With a little nudge from his best friend and a sprinkle of Fairy Godfather magic, El finds the courage to use his talent to pursue his dream of becoming a ‘legit’ sneaker designer in the industry,” as per Disney+’s description.

