ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

China’s major economic indicators for October exceed expectations

By Dow Jones Newswires
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

October readings for China's major economic indicators came in better than expected, despite rising headwinds from renewed COVID outbreaks, a property market downturn and power...

www.marketwatch.com

Comments / 0

Related
Toni Koraza

Experts Warn: Economic Meltdown is on America's Doorstep

The global economy is connected. Big events blow throughout the world like a monsoon, rising prices, and dropping local businesses like dominos. The economy is a reactionary phenomenon. One event leads to another. In 1929, the overleveraged stock market blew half the world economy to pieces. The world didn't recover for the next 15 years.
MarketWatch

Gold futures settle at lowest in more than a week

Gold futures on Friday marked their lowest finish in more than a week. The "huge spike move" in the U.S. dollar affected gold prices on Friday, said Adam Koos, president at Libertas Wealth Management. The ICE U.S. Dollar index traded as high as 96.239, the highest since July 2020, putting pressure on dollar-denominated prices for gold. December gold fell $9.80, or 0.5%, to settle at $1,851.60 an ounce. Based on the most-active contract, prices settled at their lowest since Nov. 10 and lost roughly 0.9% for the week, FactSet data show.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economic Indicators#Covid#The Wall Street Journal#Wsj
MarketWatch

Dow, S&P 500 slump Friday but Nasdaq Composite edges higher in early Friday action

U.S. stock benchmarks headed lower Friday morning, amid growing concerns over rising cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. and a national lockdown in Austria, with Germany threatening similar action to mitigate the spread of the infectious disease COVID-19 that has plagued the globe for two years. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.5%, the S&P 500 index was off less than 0.1%, while the Nasdaq Composite Index gained 0.2%. Friday marks the final full week of trading in November before the Thanksgiving holiday in the U.S., with the markets closed on Thursday and ending early in the following session.
STOCKS
kfgo.com

China’s Alibaba misses quarterly revenue expectations

(Reuters) – China’s Alibaba Group Holding Ltd on Thursday missed market expectations for second-quarter revenue, as consumption in the country slowed and its e-commerce business took a hit from supply chain constraints. China’s big tech companies have also been under pressure as the country’s regulators clamped down on powerful players...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Market Data
Country
China
stockxpo.com

China’s Coal Addiction Runs Deeper Than Economics

China has been catching a lot of flak for not announcing more ambitious targets at the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow: and for helping, along with India, to water down the language of the final text on coal. Wednesday’s surprise joint Sino-U.S. declaration on climate cooperation—although noticeably light on detailed...
INDUSTRY
CNBC

Asia-Pacific stocks rise; China October economic data releases ahead

SINGAPORE — Shares in Asia-Pacific rose in Monday morning trade as investors look ahead to Chinese economic data releases expected later in the day. The Nikkei 225 in Japan rose 0.61% in early trade as shares of conglomerate SoftBank Group jumped 2%. The Topix index gained 0.65%. Preliminary estimates released...
RETAIL
Reuters

Chancellor: China’s economic miracle is ending

LONDON, Nov 11 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Chinese President Xi Jinping has a better understanding of the economic challenges facing his country than most investors. In recent years, the leader-for-life has warned of the dangers posed by the real estate bubble, excessive debt levels, widespread corruption and rising inequality. These problems are not unique to the People’s Republic. In the past, every country in the region that adopted the so-called Asian development model has faced similar problems. Xi’s dilemma is that there is no easy way for China to surmount them.
ECONOMY
dallassun.com

China's factory gate prices rise in October

BEIJING, Nov. 10 (Xinhua) -- China's factory prices continued to pick up in October due to the combined impact of international factors and the tight domestic supply of key energy and raw materials, official data showed Wednesday. The producer price index (PPI), which measures costs for goods at the factory...
BUSINESS
dallassun.com

China's PPI up 13.5 pct in October

BEIJING, Nov. 10 (Xinhua) -- China's producer price index (PPI), which measures costs for goods at the factory gate, went up 13.5 percent year on year in October, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed Wednesday. The figure went up from the 10.7 percent year-on-year increase registered in...
BUSINESS
insideevs.com

China: MIC Tesla Sales Exceed 54,000 In October 2021

Tesla's overall sales/export of Made-in-China (MIC) Model 3/Model Y reached a near-record level in October. The total volume (sales and export) - according to the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA)'s data (via Reuters, Moneyball and Chinese media) increased 348% year-over-year to 54,391 units. * CPCA reports wholesale shipments, not registrations/deliveries.
ECONOMY
Shore News Network

Inflation Expected To Surge For At Least Another Year, A Key Economic Indicator Shows

Inflation grew throughout October, increasing for the twelfth consecutive month in a row, according to a key economic indicator. The median consumer expectation shows inflation will grow to 5.7% in the next year, the highest level since the metric was created in June 2013, according to the New York Federal Reserve’s Survey of Consumer Expectations. The survey respondents project that inflation will grow 4.2% in the next three years.
BUSINESS
neworleanssun.com

China's forex reserves rise in October

BEIJING, Nov. 7 (Xinhua) -- China's foreign exchange reserves rose to 3.2176 trillion U.S. dollars at the end of October, up 17 billion U.S. dollars from a month earlier, official data showed Sunday. The volume went up 0.53 percent from the end of September, said the State Administration of Foreign...
ECONOMY
CNN

Oil prices are finally falling. Thank China and Joe Biden

A version of this story first appeared in CNN Business' Before the Bell newsletter. Not a subscriber? You can sign up right here. You can listen to an audio version of the newsletter by clicking the same link. London (CNN Business) — The price of oil has shot up this...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

MarketWatch

46K+
Followers
12K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy