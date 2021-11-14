2021 Houston Open: Money, Points Earned By Every Player
Jason Kokrak reeled off four birdies in a row on the back nine at Memorial Park to pull away from the pack and claim a two-shot victory at the 2021 Houston Open.
Kokrak posted a final-round 65 to reach 10-under par, two shots clear of Kevin Tway (68) and Scottie Scheffler (69).
For his third PGA Tour win, Kokrak earned $1,296,000 and 500 FedEx Cup points, which moves him to No. 6 on the tour’s money list and No. 7 in the points standings.
Kokrak also picked up 50 Official World Golf Rankings points and will jump up to No. 22 (from 29th), a career best.
Runners-up Tway and Scheffler each took home a check for $667,500 along with 245 FedEx Cup points.
Hewlett Packard Houston Open 2021
Top-5 Check Cashers
Pos-Player-To Par (Money)
1. Jason Kokrak ($1.35m)
2. Kevin Tway ($667.5k)
2. Scottie Scheffler ($667.5k)
4. Kramer Hickok ($367.5k)
5. Joel Dahmen ($289.7k)
5. Martin Trainer ($289.7k)
Final Leaderboard: Scores, Money, Points
Houston Open | Memorial Park GC | Houston, Texas | Nov 4-14, 2021
