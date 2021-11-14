2021 Houston Open: Money, Points Earned By Every Player

Jason Kokrak poses with the trophy on the 18th green after winning the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open at Memorial Park GC on Nov 14, 2021 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato via Getty Images)

Jason Kokrak reeled off four birdies in a row on the back nine at Memorial Park to pull away from the pack and claim a two-shot victory at the 2021 Houston Open.

Kokrak posted a final-round 65 to reach 10-under par, two shots clear of Kevin Tway (68) and Scottie Scheffler (69).

For his third PGA Tour win, Kokrak earned $1,296,000 and 500 FedEx Cup points, which moves him to No. 6 on the tour’s money list and No. 7 in the points standings.

Kokrak also picked up 50 Official World Golf Rankings points and will jump up to No. 22 (from 29th), a career best.

Runners-up Tway and Scheffler each took home a check for $667,500 along with 245 FedEx Cup points.

Hewlett Packard Houston Open 2021

Top-5 Check Cashers

Pos-Player-To Par (Money)

1. Jason Kokrak ($1.35m)

2. Kevin Tway ($667.5k)

2. Scottie Scheffler ($667.5k)

4. Kramer Hickok ($367.5k)

5. Joel Dahmen ($289.7k)

5. Martin Trainer ($289.7k)

Final Leaderboard: Scores, Money, Points

Houston Open | Memorial Park GC | Houston, Texas | Nov 4-14, 2021