Basketball

Blue Devils Register 87-45 Victory over UNCW

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDURHAM – Duke women's basketball improved to 3-0 on Sunday afternoon by defeating UNC Wilmington, 87-45, at Cameron Indoor Stadium....

Tide 100.9 FM

Sorry Not Sorry, Georgia, It’s All Over Now

Just when the Georgia Bulldogs thought its program was in prime position to win its first national championship since 1980, a hip-hop megastar that carries the superstitious sports world in the palm of his hand crushed all remaining hope. For those out of the loop, Drake has the cosmic ability...
SPORTS
Lebanon Democrat

Blue Devils mark more notches on historic run

Lebanon’s season of shedding monkeys off its back continued last Friday night as three more were cast aside in the Blue Devils’ 30-17 ousting of Riverdale from the Class 6A playoff second round at Clifton Tribble Field/Danny Watkins Stadium. The Blue Devils reached the state quarterfinals for the third time...
LEBANON, TN
The Spun

College Football Radio Announcers Suspended For In-Game Comments

The Big 12 has issued a public reprimand and suspension for the Texas Tech radio booth announcers following comments made during Saturday’s win over Iowa State. While the specific comments in question were not revealed, the conference said the punishment comes in response to the announcers “questioning the integrity” and “specifically calling out” members of the Big 12 officiating crew. The comments were “well beyond appropriate and permissible behavior” in the eyes of the conference.
COLLEGE SPORTS
chatsports.com

No. 13 Blue Devils Advance to ACC Semifinal in 3-2 Win Over Wake Forest

DURHAM – The No. 13 Duke men's soccer program (12-3-1, 5-2-1 ACC) advanced to the semifinals of the ACC Tournament with a 3-2 win over sixth-seeded Wake Forest (11-6-1, 4-3-1 ACC) Sunday afternoon at Koskinen Stadium. The third-seeded Blue Devils were led on offense by sophomore Thorleifur Ulfarsson, who scored...
DURHAM, NC
Davis Enterprise

Blue Devils too strong for Bulldogs

WEST SACRAMENTO — The Davis High boys water polo team kicked off its Sac-Joaquin Section Division I playoff campaign with a 13-3 win over Turlock High on Friday at the River City High swimming pool. While the Turlock Bulldogs (17-10) defeated Lincoln of Stockton on Wednesday, the Blue Devils (16-11)...
DAVIS, CA
Sports
Blue Devils
Basketball
Sports
chatsports.com

Scouting Report: Duke Blue Devils

The Duke Blue Devils are coming off of a 13-11 season, 9-9 in the ACC. After missing the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 1995, legendary head coach Mike Krzyzewski announced he would retire at the end of this season. Quickly, former Duke player and current associate head coach Jon Scheyer was named as his successor. There is no mistaking Coach K’s impact on college basketball and his farewell tour will certainly be one to follow. However, we are here to beat the Blue Devils.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Picayune Item

Blue Devils end season on high note

The Pearl River Central Blue Devils (2-7) won the last game of the regular season this past Thursday against the West Harrison Hurricanes (2-8) by a score of 28-7. The Blue Devils dominated the game and held West Harrison from putting points on the board in the first half. “We...
PEARL RIVER COUNTY, MS
FanSided

Duke Basketball: 3 takeaways from Blue Devils big win over Kentucky

Duke Basketball opened up Mike Krzyzewski’s final season in style, with a 79-71 win over No. 10 Kentucky in Madison Square Garden. Unless the two meet again next March, Coach K will finish his career 6-2 all-time vs the Wildcats. As a program, Duke is now 10-10 all-time vs Kentucky, joining Marquette (.636), UNC (.579), Michigan State (.538), and Saint Louis (.500) as the only teams ≥.500 vs UK all-time (min. 10 games played).
KENTUCKY STATE
gazettejournal.net

Blue Devil football

The Mathews High School varsity football team fell to the visiting Middlesex Chargers last Thursday night by a 47-6 margin. “I know the scoreboard doesn’t show it, but we did a lot better job of playing our position and tackling,” said MHS head coach Wes Griffith. “We played last night with 14 kids, I believe,” he said on Friday morning. “So, for them to keep coming out and pushing forward with the lack of participation shows their character. They played from beginning to end as hard as they could. I appreciate their efforts with everything that we have going on.” MHS Quarterback Ben Stroud scored the Devils’ only points with a second-half touchdown. Here, senior running back Garrett Applegate fights for a few more feet against the Charger defense.
MATHEWS, VA
Picayune Item

Blue Devils suffer first loss at home

The Pearl River Central Blue Devils (1-1) couldn’t match the Sumrall Bobcats (1-3) during Tuesday night’s game that resulted in a 57-30 loss for PRC. “After tonight we need to improve on everything,” said girls Head Basketball Coach Cliff Bauer. Due to the Blue Devils losing a key player from...
SUMRALL, MS
goduke.com

Blue Devils Go 5-1 on Day Three

MIAMI, Fla. – Duke women's tennis wrapped up competition at the Miami Fall Invite Sunday afternoon, going 5-1 between singles and doubles action on the final day of play. The strong run of play continued for Duke, as the team kicked off day three with singles matches against opponents from Kentucky and Columbia. Three of the four matches went the way of the Blue Devils, with each victory coming in straight sets.
MIAMI, FL
abc11.com

Trevor Keels, Paolo Banchero lead Duke to win over Kentucky as Blue Devils open Mike Krzyzewski's...

NEW YORK -- Tuesday was the start of Mike Krzyzewski's farewell tour. Tuesday was also the start of Paolo Banchero's push to be the No. 1 pick in June's NBA draft. But by the end of No. 9 Duke's 79-71 win over No. 10 Kentucky, the biggest storyline coming out of Madison Square Garden was freshman guard Trevor Keels, who stole the show with 25 points in leading the Blue Devils to a season-opening win.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Fremont Tribune

Blue Devils collect conference awards

PLATTSMOUTH – Five Plattsmouth athletes gained recognition for their diamond-level work in softball games this season. Trailblazer Conference softball coaches honored Ireland Todd, Grace VanDenburgh, Jessica Meisinger, Amelia Field and Krista Hardy with postseason awards. Todd was named to the first team, VanDenburgh was named to the second team and Meisinger, Field and Hardy received honorable mention accolades.
PLATTSMOUTH, NE
gallatinnews.com

Conservative approach leads Blue Devils over Stratford

After ending the regular season with nine straight victories and claiming the Region 6-3A championship, the White House Blue Devils came into the TSSAA playoffs with high aspirations. In their opening round matchup against Stratford the Blue Devils didn’t attempt a single pass the entire game, and didn’t need to,...
WHITE HOUSE, TN
Hastings Tribune

Blue Devils, Eagles meet in rematch for finals berth

Through three rounds of the Class D-2 state football playoff bracket, there have been four games that were rematches of regular season bouts. In three of those contests, the team that won the previous matchup went on to win the playoff battle, and they did so convincingly. Those winners combined to outscore their opponents 190-52 in the playoffs.
LINCOLN, NE

