Blue Devils Register 87-45 Victory over UNCW

The Mathews High School varsity football team fell to the visiting Middlesex Chargers last Thursday night by a 47-6 margin. “I know the scoreboard doesn’t show it, but we did a lot better job of playing our position and tackling,” said MHS head coach Wes Griffith. “We played last night with 14 kids, I believe,” he said on Friday morning. “So, for them to keep coming out and pushing forward with the lack of participation shows their character. They played from beginning to end as hard as they could. I appreciate their efforts with everything that we have going on.” MHS Quarterback Ben Stroud scored the Devils’ only points with a second-half touchdown. Here, senior running back Garrett Applegate fights for a few more feet against the Charger defense.

MATHEWS, VA ・ 12 DAYS AGO