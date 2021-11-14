ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raiders FB Alec Ingold suffers torn ACL in Week 10

By Marcus Mosher
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
The Raiders suffered a big loss in Week 10 as Alec Ingold was injured on a special teams play. The fullback went down in the second quarter with a knee injury and was carted off the field.

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Media, Ingold suffered a torn ACL. The Raiders will give Ingold an MRI on Monday to confirm their initial diagnosis.

Ingold has been a big part of the offense for the Raiders this season and is a key special teams contributor. He was also named a special teams captain this year and was among the most loved teammates on the roster.

Ingold was a free-agent addition by the Raiders after the 2019 draft and has played in every game since. During the 2021 season, he has caught nine passes for 80 yards and one touchdown.

Look for the Raiders to add a fullback to their roster before their Week 11 game against the Bengals.

