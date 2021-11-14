Watch: Derek Carr with perfect TD strike to Bryan Edwards to open second half

The first half didn’t go so well for the Raiders. Even with the Chiefs missing a 46-yard field goal to end the second quarter, they still went into the locker room down 17-7 and showing little to suggest they were going to be getting back into it.

Then the third quarter started. And this happened.

That’s a 37-yard rocket from Derek Carr to Bryan Edwards for the touchdown. It brought the Raiders to within three points, down 17-14.

That play was preceded by a 22-yard hookup between Carr and Zay Jones which was just the second completion by Carr with one of his outside receivers in this game.

The Raiders desperately needed a spark and that could give it to them. Now they need to keep it up while the defense must step up against the Chiefs’ offense to keep that big play from just being a cool play on an otherwise ugly day.