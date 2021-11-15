Oil settles mixed on questions over crude supply, demand, strong dollar

A month or so ago, on October 15th, I wrote in these pages that I was taking some profit and selling some oil stocks. Crude futures are around ten percent lower today than when I wrote that, so you might think that that was a good decision. The Energy Sector ETF, XLE, however, is only around two percent lower, so it wasn’t quite as smart as it looks on the surface. Still, over the next few trading days, I will be reversing that and buying some of them back in anticipation of a bounce in crude.

