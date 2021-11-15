ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Hilton: Biden is denying and dismissing problems he created

By The Journal Editorial Report
Fox News
 6 days ago

video.foxnews.com

Washington Examiner

All Biden had to do was nothing. Instead, he created a border crisis

For an administration with no major legislative accomplishments, one would think President Joe Biden would embrace an opportunity to do nothing. All he had to do was follow the Trump-era doctrine. Instead, his Day One actions spun our asylum system into a near collapse. High-speed car chases, home break-ins, looting...
Documented

Biden Dismisses Giving Immigrant Families $450K

This summary was featured in Documented’s Early Arrival newsletter. You can subscribe to receive it in your inbox three times per week here. On Wednesday, President Joe Biden dismissed the idea of giving $450,000 settlements to immigrant families who were separated at the U.S.-Mexico border. “That’s not going to happen,” Biden said. Karine Jean-Pierre, the […] The post Biden Dismisses Giving Immigrant Families $450K appeared first on Documented.
Reading Eagle

Letter: Biden not to blame for economic problems

I’m writing in response to “How does one explain Democrats’ bad policies” (. , Oct. 27). I’m not enthused about inflation or high gas prices, but there are reasons for this situation. The main one is OPEC’s severe cutbacks in oil production in early 2020. OPEC has yet to raise...
New York Post

WH economic adviser dismisses scrutiny that Biden downplayed inflation

The White House’s top economic adviser dismissed scrutiny Sunday that the Biden administration repeatedly downplayed inflation over the summer — as he worked overtime to instead tout the president’s Build Back Better agenda. During a frank exchange with CNN’s Jake Tapper Sunday morning, President Biden’s National Economic Council director Brian...
timesexaminer.com

Biden's Education Problems Become A Parent

When Americans gather around the table next week, one thing they won't be thankful for -- polls already show -- is this administration. Not even the supposedly popular infrastructure bill can undo the gloom and doom for Joe Biden, who is failing where people feel it most. More than six in 10 Americans think the president hasn't accomplished much -- except maybe ruining the economy, which a whopping 70 percent say is in bad shape. Even his handling of the pandemic, a historically strong issue for Biden, is a net negative now. But that's not why the Left is panicking. His numbers on education are.
Daily Advance

Biden's real problem? Listening to Klain

When Peter Doocy asked President Biden about a report that his administration was proposing giving $450,000 to every child who had been separated at the border, Biden called the report garbage. “It ain’t gonna happen,” he said. For once, the president’s instincts were correct. The very next day the president...
thecut.com

Say Hello to President Kamala Harris

I suppose it’s fitting that this is the way America got its first woman president — not with an election, but with an ass exam. Today, Joe Biden had a routine colonoscopy at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center and needed to undergo anesthesia. So while he was sleeping with a tube up his butt, the power of the presidency was temporarily transferred to Vice-President Kamala Harris. Countries like New Zealand, Germany, Finland, Costa Rica, Thailand, and Denmark have all had female leaders at least once for quite some time now. But hell, yeah, madam (acting) president.
The Independent

Kamala Harris denies rift with Biden and insists she isn’t being ‘underused’

Vice President Kamala Harris on Thursday denied that there is any tension between her and President Joe Biden regarding her role in the administration.“We’re getting things done, and we’re doing it together,” Ms Harris said during an interview with ABC’s George Stephanopoulos on the network’s Good Morning America programme.Ms Harris’ comments came in response to a question from Mr Stephanopoulos about recent reports of Biden aides’ growing discontent with Ms Harris’ job performance and Ms Harris confidantes’ complaints about the portfolio of hot-button issues which she has been saddled with, including addressing the “root causes” of migration from South America.The vice...
bloomberglaw.com

PDVSA Hacking Suit Dismissal Denied Supreme Court Scrutiny

A litigation trust’s effort to revive its lawsuit over an alleged hacking scheme that targeted Venezuelan state-owned oil company Petróleos de Venezuela SA won’t go before the U.S. Supreme Court, the high court decided Monday. PDVSA U.S. Litigation Trust sought to challenge the Eleventh Circuit’s ruling that it failed to...
Fox News

Upper midwest has seen largest surge in infections

