Outlook: The Cougars begin the season No. 15 in the Associated Press poll and the clear frontrunner in the American Athletic Conference. It would be natural to expect the Cougars to take a step back after losing several key contributors from last year’s Final Four squad. But Sampson is the constant, and he always seems to find the right mix for a team that will be among the best at rebounding and defense and whose calling card is toughness. Marcus Sasser, who had consecutive 20-point games against Oregon State (Elite Eight) and Baylor (national semifinal), is the next in line of talented guards. He will be joined in the backcourt by Tramon Mark and Kyler Edwards, who will be asked to shoulder some of the scoring load. The frontcourt is loaded with returners Fabian White Jr. and Reggie Chaney and Connecticut transfer Josh Carlton, a 6-10, 245-pounder who will provide muscle in the post. Taze Moore, a 6-5 wing from Cal State Bakersfield, may be the most athletic guard since Sampson’s arrival.

HARRIS COUNTY, TX ・ 12 DAYS AGO