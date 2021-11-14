ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

News-Herald.com

Cleveland State, Ursuline women’s basketball teams boast area flavor

It mattered little that the Cleveland State women posted a 73-47 victory over Ursuline on Nov. 3 at Wolstein Center. This was an exhibition game for the Division I Vikings and D-II Arrows, designed to give players and coaches a feel for where they stand with the start of the 2021-22 regular season on the near horizon.
mainstreetpreps.com

Area schools participate in TOA Basketball Jamboree at Austin Peay

The TOA Montgomery County basketball jamboree was back in full swing on Monday, Nov. 8 after taking a year off due to COVID-19. All seven CMCSS schools and Clarksville Academy gathered at Austin Peay State University's Dunn Center for a night of basketball before the regular season tips off next week.
HIGH SCHOOL
Houston Chronicle

Men's basketball preview 2021-22: A look at Houston-area teams

Outlook: The Cougars begin the season No. 15 in the Associated Press poll and the clear frontrunner in the American Athletic Conference. It would be natural to expect the Cougars to take a step back after losing several key contributors from last year’s Final Four squad. But Sampson is the constant, and he always seems to find the right mix for a team that will be among the best at rebounding and defense and whose calling card is toughness. Marcus Sasser, who had consecutive 20-point games against Oregon State (Elite Eight) and Baylor (national semifinal), is the next in line of talented guards. He will be joined in the backcourt by Tramon Mark and Kyler Edwards, who will be asked to shoulder some of the scoring load. The frontcourt is loaded with returners Fabian White Jr. and Reggie Chaney and Connecticut transfer Josh Carlton, a 6-10, 245-pounder who will provide muscle in the post. Taze Moore, a 6-5 wing from Cal State Bakersfield, may be the most athletic guard since Sampson’s arrival.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
creightonian.com

Men's basketball set to open season with record recruiting class, newfound leadership

When the men’s basketball season tips off Tuesday, the Jays’ starting lineup will feature none of the five that started the Sweet 16 March Madness game against Gonzaga. In fact, only seven of the 15 players on coach Greg McDermott’s roster this season are returners from last year’s historically successful team, three of which saw more than 30 minutes on the court throughout the season.
BASKETBALL
fordcountychronicle.com

PBL JH girls basketball teams defeat Hoopeston Area

PAXTON – The Paxton-Buckley-Loda eighth-grade girls basketball team won 13-10 over Hoopeston Area on Thursday. The Panthers outscored Hoopeston Area 6-0 in the fourth quarter as Regan Cardenas, Evannia Frichtl and Addy Kinnaird each had two points during the quarter. Cardenas finished the game with five points while Kinnaird had...
PAXTON, IL
columbusmonthly.com

Ohio State Men’s Basketball Team Boasts a Record Number of Graduate Students

The Buckeyes may be fielding their most educated hoops team ever. Six of 15 players already have bachelor's degrees, thanks mainly to a COVID-era exemption that grants an extra year of eligibility. Chris DeVille. It remains to be seen whether Ohio State’s men’s basketball team will school their opponents this...
OHIO STATE
Daily Gazette

Ahead of opening games, area college basketball coaches mum on starting lineups

Before their first games are played, college basketball coaches nearly universally respond to questions regarding the makeup of their starting lineups with two-part answers. One: That starting lineups aren’t as important as crunch-time lineups. Two: That they’re not revealing their starting lineups. “None. No thoughts. Nope,” Siena men’s basketball head...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Kankakee Daily Journal

CROSS COUNTRY: Rogers' second-place finish leads area; eight local runners set new personal records

PEORIA — Herscher senior Drew Rogers came up a spot short of winning Saturday’s IHSA Class 1A State Finals at Detweiller Park in Peoria. But other than perhaps his own Tigers teammates, Rogers couldn’t have imagined taking the second spot to anyone better, as he watched his longtime competitor, close friend and future teammate at the University of Missouri, Paxton-Buckley-Loda’s Ryder James, take the crown with a time of 14 minutes, 16 seconds — 13 seconds ahead of Rogers.
PEORIA, IL
Anderson Herald Bulletin

M-G starting over with Mosson

FAIRMOUNT — Madison-Grant girls basketball will see a majority of its roster from last season return, and a new coach will guide the Argylls. Drew Mosson has found his first head-coaching gig at M-G. The Manchester University alum assisted his father Gordon Mosson at Argos, and their teams won two sectionals in seven years.
MADISON, IN
newschannel20.com

UIS women's basketball returns 80 percent of scoring from best GLVC season record team

Springfield, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) - The University of Illinois Springfield women's basketball team tips off the season Friday at the Midwest Region Crossover. The Prairie Stars return from their best Great Lake Valley Conference season record in program history. The 10-11 record is also the second best winning percentage in the NCAA era. Eighty percent of the team's scoring is back including guard Lauren Ladowski, who became the all-time leader in made free throws and the fourth member of the 1,000 points club last season. Four seniors are leading the team that is happy with last season's success but eager to improve.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Leader-Telegram

Area sports roundup (11/10): UW-Stout men's basketball team improves to 2-0

The UW-Stout men’s basketball team improved to 2-0 this season with a 107-64 drubbing of Northland College on Wednesday in Ashland. Jon Ciriacks poured in 20 points and pulled down six rebounds to lead the Blue Devils. Drew Scott added 11 points and six rebounds, and Jackson Noll chipped in with 11 points. Chippewa Falls native Jacob Walczak scored 10 points.
ASHLAND, WI
Dallas News

2021-22 Dallas-area boys basketball preview: Storylines to know, plus players and teams to watch

DUNCANVILLE — There’s a feeling — a familiar one, this time of year — in Duncanville. It’s a glaring gaze cast from teams across Texas and the country. It’s a “We want Duncanville” chant yelled by over-ambitious student sections in the Lone Star state. It’s nothing new around Sandra Meadows Memorial Arena, where the road to three boys basketball state championships have been paved since it opened in 2003.
DUNCANVILLE, TX

