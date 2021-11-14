The 'Daily' Dish Episode 2: Cyclones open the season with optimism

Welcome to From Complex to Queens, the Amazin’ Avenue podcast focusing on the Mets’ minor league system. With the fourth week of Arizona Fall League action done and in the books, Steve reviews how the Mets’ contingent did. After, the team discusses the 2021 Brooklyn Cyclones season. The Cyclones ended...
Your browser does not support the audio element. Iowa State went down to Lubbock and came out with a crushing loss to a once-promising season. How did it happen and how should we view Iowa State's season so far? Matt, Sam and James discuss that and more on this week's episode.
Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Jamie Howard, Kim Mulkey, Ed Orgeron, Kevin Faulk, LSU Lady Tigers basketball, Brad Johnson, Detroit Tigers, Doug Nussmeier, Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. Good morning, Tiger Fans,. A new day is dawning in LSU women’s basketball, as the Tigers are set to tipoff their first season under...
Emily Ryan tied an Iowa State women’s record with nine steals in the Cyclones’ season-opening 65-38 win over Omaha on Tuesday afternoon. Ryan tied the ISU set by Tracy Horvath against Marquette on Jan. 7, 1989. In addition, Ryan became just the sixth player in Big 12 history to have nine steals in a single game. Ryan, a 5-foot-11 sophomore guard, also tied a career-high with three blocked shots and scored nine points.
The twelfth-ranked Iowa State women’s basketball team started off slow against Omaha, but ultimately battled to secure a 65-38 win. Iowa State shot just 35.9 percent, relying on strong defensive play to win the game. Head coach Bill Fennelly went with a starting lineup of Emily Ryan, Denae Fritz, Lexi...
Texas has been having a nightmare season in Year 1 under coach Steve Sarkisian. Entering Saturday’s game at West Virginia, the Longhorns were 4-6 on the year and coming off an embarrassing home loss to Kansas. Both the Longhorns and Mountaineers were playing to keep their bowl hopes alive, and...
The Iowa State wrestling team added a meet to their schedule on Friday, as the Cyclones will now travel to Pleasant Hill, Iowa to compete in the Grand View Open on Saturday. Over 40 different schools are set to compete in the annual tournament, which will be held at SE Polk High School.
Stat No. 1 – The Milwaukee Bucks are attempting the most “wide open” threes per game in the NBA. NBA.com defines a “wide open” three as one where there is no defender within six feet of the shooter. According to them, the Bucks are attempting 22.2 wide-open threes per game, which is tops in the league. They are only 19th in converting those attempts (36.5 percent), which is a big reason for some of their losses this season, but the open looks are there.
JEFFERSON CITY - Middle 8 Conference play has officially tipped off. On Monday night all eight league teams were in action against each other. It was a solid night for the White Pine Cyclones and Maury Hornets, who each earned wins over Meadowview and East Ridge.
Big 12 Conference, Hilton Coliseum, Omaha Mavericks, Iowa State Cyclones men's basketball, Iowa State Cyclones women's basketball, Butler Bulldogs men's soccer, Dallas Mavericks. Who’s ready for some Cyclones Women’s Basketball!?!?!? Iowa State started the season with their home opener against the Omaha Mavericks as they look to build on their...
Iowa State was able to capture a win in its season opener for the 27th-straight season under coach Bill Fennelly on Tuesday, but for a majority of the matinee game, the squad couldn’t buy itself a 3-pointer. Iowa State ended the day shooting 10-39 from behind the arc but had...
A clean victory on Thursday was followed up with a disappointing showing on Saturday for the Iowa State volleyball team in a series split against Kansas State. The emotions of the final home weekend of the season were there for the Cyclones, as some players experienced their final moments at Hilton Coliseum.
It wasn't always pretty, but Iowa State continued its winning ways to begin the T.J. Otzelberger tenure as head coach in Ames, beating Alabama State on 68-60 Tuesday night at Hilton Coliseum. The Cyclones, who made just 1-of-20 from beyond the 3-point arc and shot just 37.1-percent from the field,...
Michelle Schlossmacher Smith captured seventh in the 3-meter dive at the highly competitive Mizzou Invite. After diving for 267.75 points in the preliminary round, the senior team captain scored 280.75 in the finals. Schlossmaher Smith earned another zone qualifying score in the 3-meter with her performance on Wednesday. Kennedy Cribbs...
With nearly a week between games, Iowa State women’s basketball is set to play its second game of the season against South Dakota State (SDSU) at 6:30 p.m. on Monday at Hilton Coliseum. In a 2020-21 season that was full of highs for the Cyclones, one loss came against a...
