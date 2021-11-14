The 'Daily' Dish Episode 2: Cyclones open the season with optimism

Stat No. 1 – The Milwaukee Bucks are attempting the most “wide open” threes per game in the NBA. NBA.com defines a “wide open” three as one where there is no defender within six feet of the shooter. According to them, the Bucks are attempting 22.2 wide-open threes per game, which is tops in the league. They are only 19th in converting those attempts (36.5 percent), which is a big reason for some of their losses this season, but the open looks are there.

