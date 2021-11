Chileans head to the ballot box for the fourth time in 18 months Sunday, this time to elect a new president on whose watch the country will draft its first post-dictatorship constitution. The poll comes two years after a social revolt against deep-rooted inequality, and months after elections for a body that will draft the new constitution -- a key demand of the protesters. That ballot, in May, saw voters massively reject traditional political parties in charge since democracy replaced the dictatorship of Augusto Pinochet 31 years ago. On Sunday, seven candidates will vie to replace the unpopular President Sebastian Pinera, covering the entire political spectrum from left to right.

