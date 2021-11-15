ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

MISportsNow Top Plays – Week of 11/8-11/14

By Joey DeBerardino
MISportsNow
MISportsNow
 6 days ago

The high school football post-season continued this week with 11-player regional finals and 8-man state semifinals. Plus, volleyball playoffs saw some great matchups with regional titles on the line.

With plenty of exciting highlights, five plays make the list for this week’s MISportsNow Top Plays

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZGygq_0cwmGbfU00

Here’s our top five:

5. Marion QB Mason Salisbury finds Gavin Preilipp for a 52-yard passing touchdown in Div. 2 8-Man state semifinal.

4. TC St. Francis’ Charlie Peterson connects with Josh Groves for the go-ahead score in the Gladiator’s win over Ishpeming Westwood for their second straight regional title.

3. McBain’s Gwyneth Verberkmos lasers a kill for a point in the Rambler’s first regional finals win since 2009.

2. Cade Block’s five touchdowns lifts Beal City to a regional championship win over Carson City-Crystal.

1. Suttons Bay runs the hook-and-ladder to perfection to force overtime in the Norsemen’s Div. 1 8-Man state semifinal victory over Rudyard.

Comments / 0

Related
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Backyard Brawl Preview, Pitt Basketball Season Expectations

With a Backyard Brawl taking place on the court, it’s only fitting Mike Asti delivered a broadcast version. Mike was joined by Pittsburgh Sports Now’s George Michalowski and WV Sports Now’s Ethan Bock to talk about what the importance of the rivalry to both programs and why it may not mean as much as in the past. They both offer their realistic expectations for both Pitt and West Virginia, two teams many feel are headed in two completely different directions.
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volleyball#High School Football#American Football#Marion Qb Mason#Tc St Francis
ESPN

Former Raiders fullback Steve Smith dies at age 57

HENDERSON, Nev. --  Former Raiders fullback Steve Smith has died after a long battle with Lou Gehrig's Disease. He was 57. The Raiders announced Smith's death Saturday, calling him an inspiration for smiling every day while always working for a cure for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. Smith was drafted in...
NFL
The Spun

College Football Radio Announcers Suspended For In-Game Comments

The Big 12 has issued a public reprimand and suspension for the Texas Tech radio booth announcers following comments made during Saturday’s win over Iowa State. While the specific comments in question were not revealed, the conference said the punishment comes in response to the announcers “questioning the integrity” and “specifically calling out” members of the Big 12 officiating crew. The comments were “well beyond appropriate and permissible behavior” in the eyes of the conference.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Report Names LSU’s No. 1 Choice For Head Coaching Vacancy

Three major candidates have emerged in LSU’s coaching search to replace Ed Orgeron. Lincoln Riley reportedly isn’t in the mix. Jimbo Fisher has been rumored to be one of the Tigers’ top candidates. An LSU source told Matt Jones of KSR he’s at the top of the list. Fisher is...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Ohio State Star Has Honest Admission About Michigan

Best believe Ohio State is ready to face the team up north on Saturday. After the Buckeyes’ 56-7 drumming of Michigan State, Buckeyes senior defensive end Tyreke Smith told reporters just how ready the team is heading into next weekend. “We’ve been preparing for that team all winter, all summer,”...
COLLEGE SPORTS
stonybrookathletics.com

Football Topped by No. 8/11 Villanova on Saturday

VILLANOVA, Pa. – The Stony Brook University football team (4-6, 3-4 CAA) was topped by No. 8/11 Villanova (8-2, 6-1 CAA), 33-14, on Saturday afternoon at Villanova Stadium in Pennsylvania. Both teams battled through inclement weather condition in the first half as rain and wind affected the pace of play...
VILLANOVA, PA
The Spun

Saints Reportedly Release Former First-Round Wide Receiver

Less than 24 hours before kickoff, the New Orleans Saints made a plethora of moves to their active roster. The most notable move features wide receiver Kevin White. Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football announced on Saturday that White has been waived by the Saints. Veteran cornerback Ken Crawley was also waived this afternoon.
NFL
MISportsNow

Iron Mountain Beats Frankfort 35-7 in District Semifinals

IRON MOUNTAIN – Frankfort lost to Iron Mountain 35-7 in the Division 8 football district semifinals Saturday. Iron Mountain never trailed in the game and improves to 7-3 on the season. The Mountaineers will play Beal City in the district championship. Beal City beat Bark River-Harris 36-0 in the other district semifinal on Saturday.
FRANKFORT, MI
MISportsNow

Clare Downs Gladwin in D5 District Opener

GLADWIN – Clare opened its stay in the Division 5 state playoffs with a 32-12 win over Gladwin in our Sports Overtime Game of the Week on Friday. The Pioneers (7-3) took a 12-0 lead to the second quarter and extended their lead to 18-0 at the half. Gladwin ends...
GLADWIN, MI
saturdaydownsouth.com

Michigan State-Ohio State broadcast frustrating fans

Many college football fans were excited for Saturday’s clash between No. 4 Ohio State and No. 7 Michigan State. It was a marquee Big Ten matchup with College Football Playoff implications. However, some fans were surprised with what they heard when they turned on the ABC broadcast. That’s because many...
MICHIGAN STATE
MISportsNow

2021 Ski Valley All-Conference Teams

The Ski Valley Conference has released its 2021 football all-conference teams. Central Lake quarterback Brayden Steenwyck was named the Ski Valley Conference Player of the Year while Mason Blumke of Inland Lakes earned the conference’s Offensive Player of the Year honors. Grant Blumke of Inland Lakes was named the Defensive Player of the Year.
FOOTBALL
MISportsNow

MISportsNow

Traverse City, MI
356
Followers
1K+
Post
29K+
Views
ABOUT

MISportsNow is Northern Michigan’s home for exclusive coverage of high school and college athletics. Featuring original video, stories and photo galleries as well as scores and schedules, MISportsNow.com is Northern Michigan’s go-to spot for up-to-date coverage of more than 100 high schools – from Isabella County to the Eastern U.P. MISportsNow gives fans and student-athletes the unique opportunity to interact with the 9&10 News and Local 32 sports team by sharing video, photos and story ideas.

 https://www.misportsnow.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy