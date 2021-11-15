MISportsNow Top Plays – Week of 11/8-11/14

The high school football post-season continued this week with 11-player regional finals and 8-man state semifinals. Plus, volleyball playoffs saw some great matchups with regional titles on the line.

With plenty of exciting highlights, five plays make the list for this week’s MISportsNow Top Plays

Here’s our top five:

5. Marion QB Mason Salisbury finds Gavin Preilipp for a 52-yard passing touchdown in Div. 2 8-Man state semifinal.

4. TC St. Francis’ Charlie Peterson connects with Josh Groves for the go-ahead score in the Gladiator’s win over Ishpeming Westwood for their second straight regional title.

3. McBain’s Gwyneth Verberkmos lasers a kill for a point in the Rambler’s first regional finals win since 2009.

2. Cade Block’s five touchdowns lifts Beal City to a regional championship win over Carson City-Crystal.

1. Suttons Bay runs the hook-and-ladder to perfection to force overtime in the Norsemen’s Div. 1 8-Man state semifinal victory over Rudyard.