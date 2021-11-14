ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Challenging Colonialism s01e02: The Matter of Shellmounds

By Martin Rizzo-Martinez, Daniel Stonebloom
indybay.org
 6 days ago

Challenging Colonialism in California is produced by Martin Rizzo-Martinez, Historian, & Daniel Stonebloom, a Public School Administrator and is produced with support from the California State Parks Foundation. It is not our intention to further colonize the narrative, or to misrepresent stories that are not our own. It is our intention...

www.indybay.org

indybay.org

Apache Naelyn Pike: Women as Life Givers, Surviving the Extinction Plan

Apache Naelyn Pike, 22, brought this powerful message: "When we are born, then they know that their plan for our extinction failed." This fact is empowering, Naelyn said during a panel of four women speaking on "Nature, Justice and Women's Leadership: A Strategic Trio for Effective Change," at the Bioneers Conference.
SOCIETY
TIME

The Day I Passed for White

As a light-skinned Black woman, I have purposefully passed for white only once in my life. Which is not to say I haven’t passed unintentionally many times—especially as a young adult, away from home for the first time. When white folks around me vented their subterranean racism (“Black kids only get into college because of affirmative action, you know”), I liked to consider myself a warrior—a masked superspy. I always pushed back against this covert racism—the off-color jokes, the insider whispers. (“I would never date a Black man, they’re all on drugs.” “My roommate’s hair smells, you know, like them .”) Importantly, I always revealed my own racial identity as quickly as possible.
SOCIETY
#California State Parks#Download Audio#Historian#Indigenous#Indians#Ariel Stonebloom Music#Shellmound#Ipoc#Sogorea Te Land Trust
Atlas Obscura

At Colonial Williamsburg, a ‘Landscape of Resistance’ Is Thriving Once Again

For Michael Twitty, revering the land and revering food runs in the family. His grandfather, Gonze Lee Twitty, was one of the founding members of the Federation of Southern Cooperatives, a co-op that provided poor black farmers with monetary relief and mutual aid. Gonze Lee Twitty passed away in 2018. That same year, Michael Twitty won the James Beard Award for Best Food Writing and Book of the Year for The Cooking Gene, a personal memoir tracing the history of Black Southern cuisine. In a tribute to his grandfather, Michael quotes him saying, “I picked cotton so you could pick up a book.”
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
cnyhomepage.com

Cannabis bust on Indigenous land highlights legal divide

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A federal raid on a household marijuana garden on tribal land in northern New Mexico is sowing uncertainty and resentment about U.S. drug enforcement priorities on Native American reservations, as more states roll out legal marketplaces for recreational pot sales. In late September, Bureau of...
SANTA FE, NM
indybay.org

Op-Ed: COVID-19 and Domestic Violence in The Bay Area

Domestic Violence is a crucial crisis that should be socially addressed and a focus is brought to the Bay Area according to the Violence Policy Center 91% of “most female murder victims are killed by a man they know….or their partner” (New York Times, 2021). This substantial percentage of death by domestic violence is something that should call for extreme attention. Turning a focus to Bay Area accounts of domestic violence, during the turn of COVID-19 many domestic violence victims were placed in a terrifying environment that they could not escape.
OAKLAND, CA
wearebreakingnews.com

Sahrawis And Support Groups Demonstrate Against Colonialism

Sahrawis and representatives of groups of the movement in solidarity with Western Sahara have demonstrated this Saturday in the center of Madrid under the slogan ‘No to the tripartite agreements of Madrid’ and in favor of “human rights and the end of colonialism.”. The protesters demanded that the coalition government...
PROTESTS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Archaeology
The Independent

Nicaragua says it will leave Organization of American States

Nicaragua’s government announced Friday that it will withdraw from the Organization of American States, a regional body that has accused President Daniel Ortega s government of acts of repression and rigging this month’s election.Nicaragua Foreign Minister Denis Moncada said in a news conference that he sent an “official communication” to OAS Secretary General Luis Almagro citing the body’s “repeated acts of meddling” in Nicaragua.Ortega was elected to a fourth consecutive term in Nov. 7 elections that were broadly criticized as a farce. Seven likely challengers to Ortega were arrested and jailed in the months prior to the election.The OAS General Assembly last week voted to condemn the elections, saying they “were not free, fair or transparent, and lack democratic legitimacy.”Twenty-five countries in the Americas voted in favor of the resolution, while seven — including Mexico — abstained. Only Nicaragua voted against it. Read More Mexico expresses concern, but won't condemn Nicaragua voteEXPLAINER: What comes next after Nicaragua's electionNicaragua's Ortega seeks re-election after jailing rivals
POLITICS
nyacknewsandviews.com

Earth Matters

Here’s a timely update on local environmental news, programs, and calls-to-action for November–starting with three events this Wednesday, November 17th. To receive a monthly Green News email update in your inbox subscribe here. If Earth Matters to you, sign up for our mailing list and get the next installment delivered...
ENVIRONMENT
indybay.org

WorkWeek On IUOE Kaiser Strike, SFSU Professor Rabab & AMED Attacked

WorkWeek On 11-11-21 IUOE Kaiser Strike, Professor Rabab & AMED Attacked & Zero Covid. WorkWeek hears from striking IUOE Local 39 stationary engineers and biomed techs at Kaiser hospital in San Francisco. They have been on strike for nearly two months. Next WorkWeek hears about the attack by SFSU management...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
indybay.org

A Housing First Approach Can Curb Sonoma County Homelessness— If Implemented Correctly

Although you wouldn’t be able to tell just by looking, California has committed to ending homelessness using a Housing First approach. This approach entails ensuring that every single California resident is permanently housed before dealing with issues such as mental health and substance abuse. You may be wondering— with all the millions of dollars allocated to organizations trying to solve this problem, why are there still so many people out on the streets? It is because we are not using a true housing first approach. Although it is mandated for organizations tackling homelessness to use housing first strategies, many of them still have qualification standards for who is housed and who is left on the streets. These qualifications often entail being sober and mentally stable, a direct antithesis to a housing first approach. How are we to expect people to win their battles with substance abuse, employment or mental health when they have no permanent shelter to shower, dress and sleep? Only when we implement a true housing first approach can we expect to see true change in our homeless population.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
indybay.org

Homeless is a Human Right Violation

Tents, pieces of wood, blue, green traps, and people displaced with limited places to seek shelter are what we face in Sonoma County as our homeless population grows before our eyes. The declaration of Human Rights states in Article 25 every individual has the right to a standard of living, health, and well-being for themselves and their family. That includes food, clothing, housing, medical care, and social services. The right to security in sickness, old age, unemployment, or the lack of livelihood is based on circumstances out of their control(Universal declaration of human rights). In the United States, these are not things that are guaranteed to us but the side effects to the privilege of having money. In Sonoma County, the livable wage for an individual is $19.51 and it jumps to $69.97 for one working adult and three children(Living wage calculator 2021). How are people supposed to make a livable wage when is $15.20 in most of Sonoma County and skyrocketing rent prices( City of Sonoma 2020)This makes it abundantly clear that our right to food, clothing, shelter, medical care, social services, and security is not a right but a privilege. Many will say that we are pandering to the homeless population. We should not solve their problem. We are a nation of individuals that can pick ourselves up by our bootstraps. For people to pick themselves up, we need to have livable wages, affordable housing, social services, and a community that does not hinder but supports the integration of the homeless individuals back into the Sonoma Counties community. There are so many life circumstances that can lead you to become homeless, and that is why we need to see homelessness as a human rights violation.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
indybay.org

Mass Incarceration In America

Mass incarceration has highly damaged individuals in the United States. According to prisonpolicy.org, there is an estimated 2.3 million behind bars in the year 2020. Many factors contribute to mass incarceration, such as police oppression, prison labor, and the inability to afford a private attorney. Intercity urban areas are more patrolled by law enforcement than suburbs, resulting in more arrests of African Americans, Hispanics, and low-income whites.
PUBLIC SAFETY
indybay.org

Drug Abuse in Sonoma County

Drug abuse in Sonoma County is at an all-time high. Within the years of 2010 and 2017, the percentage of opioid overdoses went up 50 percent. Within only Sonoma County, the percentage of patients that end up in the emergency room is higher than California as a whole. Drug abuse is at a staggering rate that contributes to increasing homelessness.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
indybay.org

Cancer Harvesting

People first. A nations people are always its greatest resource in a sane society. The reason our government sucks is because it cannot hire good people, its all a media game and charade where the rich can get richer by controlling the elected dumb bells. People have to take care of themselves, because when this responsibility is delegated the people who take the power will ALWAYS use it it for personal profit, like england and enmod and the police state and all the rest of the unamerican stuff the churches and government who want to "Look after" the people have instituted in secret. jorge bush was the greatest traitor this country has ever known.
CANCER
indybay.org

LGBTQ+ Homeless Youth: What We Need to Do

Generally in discussions of homelessness in Sonoma County the LGBTQ+ community is mostly ignored. As someone who believes that everyone deserves the right to live comfortably in housing, it pains me to see the LGBTQ+ youth population get completely overlooked and ignored. Research has even shown that those who identify as LGBTQ+ have a 120% higher risk of experiencing some form of homelessness, according to the National Network for Youth. So, why aren’t we doing anything about it? Why have we not seen any progress in California counties? I not only want to see change for LGBTQ+, I want to see change for the BIPOC community as well. What I hope to see in the future is laws that prohibit discrimination access to housing/services and increased funding for those services, so we can work together to make change happen. Our communities deserve to feel welcome no matter who you are and where you came from. I will go through my career and I promise to make sure I will protect every individual because it is what I believe in.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
indybay.org

Glasgow Climate Deal Renews Pledge to Support Developing Countries

“The climate summit agreement recognizes the urgency of reaching the $100 billion target for developing countries and the reality that more support is needed,” said Eric LeCompte, Executive Director of the religious development organization Jubilee USA Network. "Debt relief can be an important resource for us to reach the levels of support developing countries need."
ENVIRONMENT
indybay.org

Climate Change Is Ahead Of Us.

We are facing the evidence that climate change is real, and the damage is caused by the actions and behaviors of humans at the expense of others. I knew a little bit about climate change, but was not aware of the critical condition we are currently facing. You would think people would analyze the situation we are currently experiencing, and do something about it, but that is not the case. It would be smart for people to accept what scientists are telling us, so we can formulate solutions and act quickly against the danger that climate change is bringing, but instead we are ignoring the real problem.
ENVIRONMENT
indybay.org

Homelessness is a societal problem, not an individual one

Homelessness is a societal problem, not an individual one. Homelessness is a serious human rights issue. Thousands of Sonoma County residents are not fortunate enough to have these same luxuries or advantages. We have a high population of homeless people living all around us. As a nation, we must do better! Although there are several fantastic services available and individuals on the ground working, it is only solving some of the problems for these individuals. Services provided need to address individual needs. There is this stigma around the homeless population. Some may need mental health services and some others may need addiction recovery services. There are some that don’t need any of those services but may need something else.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA

