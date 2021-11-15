CU Boulder Program in Jewish Studies Offers a Webinar Concert on Middle Eastern/North African Jewish Poetic Songs
Join Dr. Galeet Dardashti, prominent performer and cultural anthropologist, for this interactive program on Jewish piyyut (liturgical poetry and song) traditions from the Middle East and North Africa. Come hear, study, and learn several of these beautiful religious songs, and gain an understanding of their shifting cultural significance throughout Jewish history....boulderjewishnews.org
