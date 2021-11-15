Another late-game crusher for Blues in 5-4 loss to Oilers

Leon Draisaitl scored 3:27 into overtime after Connor McDavid scored the tying goal with 2:59 left in regulation as the Edmonton Oilers rallied from a three-goal deficit for a wild 6-5 victory over the visiting New York Rangers on Friday night. Edmonton won for the ninth time in 10 games...
The New York Rangers continued their Canada roadtrip on Friday against the Edmonton Oilers. They earned a point in their last game against the Vancouver Canucks, but it was a tough loss that shouldn’t have been. The Rangers have one of the worst offenses in the league and that was...
The Edmonton Oilers start a five-game road trip starting in the Atlantic Division and working their way back through the Central Division before returning home for two games later next week. It’s not the easiest road trip, but it could also be a lot harder. A Look at the Oilers’...
TD GARDEN — The Bruins defense struggles Thursday as they fell to 6-5 after the Edmonton Oilers beat them 5-3. Evan Marinfosky and Conor Ryan are LIVE from TD Garden to recap the game. Bruce Cassidy was dissatisfied after the rough outing Thursday. “We absolutely beat ourselves. 100 percent. So...
BOSTON, MA - They may have been down, but the Oilers were never out. Leon Draisaitl overtook the National Hockey League scoring lead with three points, Cody Ceci set up the game-winning goal and added an insurance marker, and netminder Mikko Koskinen made a crucial game-saving stop late as the Oilers displayed a resilient performance to down the Boston Bruins 5-3 at TD Garden on Colby Cave Night.
The Edmonton Oilers five-game road trip continues Sunday versus the St. Louis Blues at Enterprise Center. You can watch the game on Sportsnet One or listen on the Oilers Radio Network, including 630 CHED. Follow along with our in-game blog for tweets, highlights, updates and more.
The Boston Bruins no longer are undefeated at home. After a third period collapse by their defense, the B’s fell to the Edmonton Oilers 5-3. Brad Marchand extended his point streak to six games and Nick Foligno returned to the ice to skate alongside Charlie Coyle on the second line, but several defensive zone miscues led to the loss.
Not a single lead proved to be safe for the Bruins on Thursday night at TD Garden, as the Bruins squandered their one-goal edge three times on the way to a 5-3 loss to Leon Draisaitl and the Oilers. But the most painful one for the Bruins undoubtedly came in...
BLUES The St. Louis Blues dropped a 3-2 decision to the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday night in Raleigh. Pavel Buchnevich and Vladimir Tarasenko scored for the Blues to erase a 2-0 deficit thanks to two assists from Robert Thomas, but with the game tied 2-2 late in the third period, Brendan Smith scored the go-ahead goal with 2:57 remaining to seal the win for Carolina.
The Boston Bruins held a 3-2 lead against the Edmonton Oilers heading into the final period on Thursday. And then the defense *literally* gave it away. The Bruins fell 5-3 against the Oilers to drop to 6-5-0 on the season. Leon Draisaitl scored the game-tying and game-winning goals for Edmonton, who improved to 10-2-0.
After a disappointing showing in Buffalo against the Sabres, the Oilers will look to get back on track as they head to St. Louis to play the Blues. 1. The Oilers are in the midst of a five-game road trip, their longest of the season thus far, and things haven’t gone well early on. The team has put up some sloppy and inconsistent efforts and it’s resulted in losses to mediocre teams. Edmonton had a slow start in their first game of the trip in Detroit and couldn’t pull off a comeback. They tightened things up and earned a rebound win in Boston only to lose to the Sabres the following night.
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Sabres coach Don Granato recalled how young center Dylan Cozens didn’t flinch upon being informed he and his line would be matched up against two-time NHL MVP Connor McDavid. The 20-year-old followed up by showing no signs of fear in delivering upon his coach’s trust in...
Kailer Yamamoto scored with 27.8 seconds left to play to lift the visiting Edmonton Oilers to a 5-4 victory over the St. Louis Blues on Sunday. Leon Draisaitl had a goal and two assists for the Oilers, including the set-up on Yamamoto's game-winning goal from the slot. Connor McDavid, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Ryan McLeod also scored for Edmonton.
The St. Louis Blues lost to the Edmonton Oilers with a score of 5-4 at Enterprise Center in St. Louis on Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021. The Blues record falls to 8-4-2 for the season and the Oilers improve to 11-3-0.
In the fourth game of their five-game road trip, the Edmonton Oilers evened their record at 2-2 after a thrilling 5-4 win over the St. Louis Blues in a battle of Western Conference contenders at Enterprise Center on Sunday (Nov. 14). Edmonton got timely goals throughout the game, including the winner off of Kailer Yamamoto‘s stick in the final minute. Leon Draisaitl had three points, and Connor McDavid had two, as the pair continue to rank first and second in the NHL scoring race.
Seeing as this was the first time the Oilers and the Jets faced off since the boys got swept back in round one of the playoffs, I had high hopes that we’d be seeing the boys hit the ice with a chip on their shoulders and hatred in their hearts. Not that I expected everyone to still be pissed off about the way things went necessarily, but I did want them to play with an added sense of purpose. Was that too much to ask? I didn’t think so. Yet, as we’ve seen way too often lately, the Oilers found themselves down on the scoreboard in the first couple of minutes after another sluggish start led to them being in a hole once again. I mean, it would have also been nice to get a save on the first shot of the night too but I digress. The point here is that the Oilers keep putting themselves in situations where they’re chasing the hockey game and that’s not going to work more often than not.
Duncan Keith spent the first 16 seasons of his NHL career and won three Stanley Cups with the Chicago Blackhawks. So it’s no surprise the future Hall of Fame defenseman acknowledged he’ll feel weird sharing the ice with his former teammates Saturday when his Edmonton Oilers play host to the Hawks at Rogers Place (9 p.m., NBCSCH). His 8-year-old son, Colton, however, seems to have no such ...
Texas has been having a nightmare season in Year 1 under coach Steve Sarkisian. Entering Saturday’s game at West Virginia, the Longhorns were 4-6 on the year and coming off an embarrassing home loss to Kansas. Both the Longhorns and Mountaineers were playing to keep their bowl hopes alive, and...
AJ, Rudo, Jesse, and Blais go through the brutal loss against the Columbus Blue Jackets. Nathan MacKinnon seems to be completely out of it. The Avs need to get back on track if they want to fulfill expectations of being Stanley Cup Champions. DON’T FORGET TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE POD!...
Comments / 0