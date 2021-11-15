No easy street: Broncos falter in 30-13 loss to Eagles

This was arguably the Dallas Cowboys D/ST's worst performance of the season as it came against a Denver offense that had been lackluster for much of the year. The 30 points allowed are their most since a Week 1 loss to Tom Brady and the Buccaneers, and the 407 total yards are the most since Week 2 against the Chargers. They will look to bounce back against the Falcons in Week 10.

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO