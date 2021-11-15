Coyle, McAvoy lead Bruins to 5-2 win over Canadiens

HOW DO YOU LIKE THEM APPLES!? Final Score: 5-3 Oilers. I don’t know about you guys, but after the way Wednesday’s game went against the Red Wings, I was looking for the Oilers to show some sack by responding with a huge effort into Boston. I don’t even care that they’re playing the Bruins in this situation, I thought it was more important to actually show up and get to work from the moment the puck dropped rather than 30+ minutes into the game. Yet, despite the obvious need for a better start, the Oilers were sluggish again in the early going and it gave the Bruins the opportunities they needed to open the scoring. Thankfully, the boys were able to respond with a quick goal of their own to knot things up, but I’d highly suggest that they figure out a solution to these slow starts because it’s hard enough to win in this league at the best of times and I’d prefer that the Oilers stop shooting themselves in the foot. I don’t think that’s too much to ask, is it? The good news is that they got the response they needed to tie the game before the intermission and complete what ended up being a pretty solid road period.

NHL ・ 9 DAYS AGO