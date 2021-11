China is launching a major new stock exchange, this one in the country's capital. Following Xi Jinping's announcement in September, the Beijing Stock Exchange commences operations Monday. Authorities have said the exchange is a "major strategic deployment" that Xi avers will "support the innovation and development of small and medium-sized enterprises." A Protocol analysis of public data about the new exchange shows it's a bit older and less tech-forward than it might sound.

ECONOMY ・ 6 DAYS AGO