There is no doubt that Ryan Walters has turned this defense around. Since the Virginia game, this team has kept opponents to under 24 points in 7 conference games and in 8 games total; under 20 points in 6 of those 7 games; under 14 points in 3 games; and under 7 in 1. In Lovie’s tenure this happened 16 times in 57 games, often against weaker out-of-conference conference teams or weaker Big Ten offenses like Rutgers or Purdue.

