ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Australia 'put us under pressure' and were outstanding in chase, says Williamson

charlottestar.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDubai [UAE], November 15 (ANI): New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson admitted that Australia outplayed the Kiwis in the finals of the T20 World Cup by not giving any chance to them to bounce back in the summit clash. New Zealand went down by eight wickets in the ICC men's...

www.charlottestar.com

Comments / 0

Related
milwaukeesun.com

We had competitive total, fantastic Australia chased it down: Williamson

Dubai [UAE], November 15 (ANI): After suffering a loss in the finals of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup against Australia, New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson said that his side came up short against a fantastic team and he cannot fault his team for not trying enough. Williamson had played...
WORLD
The Independent

Bevan Rodd and Jamie Blamire to start in England front row against South Africa

England will face the feared South African pack with a depleted front row after Bevan Rodd and Jamie Blamire were given starts in Saturday’s climax to the autumn against South Africa.Injury and an outbreak of coronavirus mean that loosehead prop Rodd will win his second cap while Blamire, who has made only three starts for his club Newcastle takes the hooking duties.Joe Marler leaves self-isolation on Friday and so is confined to a bench role for the rematch of the 2019 World Cup final.Eddie Jones has thrown a curve ball on the right wing where outside centre Joe Marchant is picked ahead of specialist Adam Radwan and Max Malins, who has been in free-scoring form for Saracens this season.
WORLD
The Guardian

Australia were deserved T20 World Cup winners, says Aaron Finch

After Australia completed a remarkable comeback from being humiliated by England in the Super 12s to winning the T20 World Cup, sweeping New Zealand aside in the final with a display that perfectly fused attitude and ability, Aaron Finch insisted that even at their lowest ebb he never saw his side as anything other than champions in waiting.
SPORTS
wtmj.com

Former leader says sub deal protects US, not Australia

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia’s deal to acquire submarines powered by U.S. nuclear technology was aimed at protecting the United States from Chinese nuclear attack and had changed Australia-Sino relations, former Australian Prime Minister Paul Keating said on Wednesday. Keating, who led a center-left Labor Party government from 1991 until...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kane Williamson
Person
Mitchell Marsh
Person
David Warner
The Independent

Wales vs Australia: Josh Adams and Tomas Francis fit to start in Cardiff

Wales have received a double boost ahead of their Autumn Nations Series finale against Australia after Josh Adams and Tomas Francis were declared fit to start.The reigning Six Nations champions have more than 15 players unavailable – including a number of British and Irish Lions – for the Wallabies’ Principality Stadium visit on Saturday.Wing Adams missed the victory over Fiji last Sunday due to a calf muscle issue that forced his withdrawal just before kick-off, while Francis was concussed during training a week ago and saw an independent consultant on Thursday.But they will both feature as Wales target a third...
RUGBY
kelo.com

Soccer: Australia under pressure after ‘sloppy’ China draw

MELBOURNE (Reuters) – Australia coach Graham Arnold lamented a “sloppy” performance against China after the Socceroos were held to a 1-1 draw to fall out of the automatic qualifying berths for next year’s World Cup. China’s Wu Lei converted a second half penalty to frustrate Australia in Sharjah on Tuesday...
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Australia#Ani#Kiwis#Aussies
charlottestar.com

England thrash San Marino 10-0 to qualify for 2022 World Cup in Qatar

Serravalle [San Marino], November 16 (ANI): Captain Harry Kane fired four goals in the first half as England thrashed San Marino 10-0 to qualify for Qatar 2022 World Cup. Gareth Southgate's side finished top of Group I on 26 points with eight wins and two draws from 10 matches and secured their ticket for Qatar 2022.
UEFA
AFP

Players must be vaccinated for Australian Open - tournament chief

All players at the Australian Open must be vaccinated, tournament chief Craig Tiley confirmed Saturday, piling more pressure on world number one Novak Djokovic, who has refused to reveal if he has been inoculated. "All the playing group understands it, our patrons will need to be vaccinated, all the staff working at the Australian Open will need to be vaccinated.
TENNIS
charlottestar.com

India played better cricket and didn't give us chance, says Southee

KL Rahul (65) and Rohit (55) starred with the bat as India chased down the target of 154 to defeat New Zealand by seven wickets here at the JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi on Friday. Southee said India played better cricket and didn't give New Zealand the chance to bounce...
SPORTS
The Independent

Eddie Jones hails England’s ‘rebirth’ as focus moves toward 2023 World Cup

Eddie Jones hailed a crucial “rebirth” in toppling world champions South Africa 27-26 as a new-look England set their sights on World Cup 2023 glory.Head coach Jones toasted a new dawn as Manu Tuilagi Freddie Steward and Raffi Quirke claimed stunning tries before Marcus Smith nailed a last-ditch winning penalty.Handre Pollard slotted five penalties but missed two crucial shots at goal for the Boks, who mustered just one try from Makazole Mapimpi and further goals from Elton Jantjies and Frans Steyn.WHAT A WIN! GET IN!!#ENGvRSA pic.twitter.com/Ih2NbvrLij— England Rugby (@EnglandRugby) November 20, 2021England leaked 18 penalties and failed to dominate...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
Country
New Zealand
Place
Dubai
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Brydon Carse leaves England Lions camp due to knee injury

Durham pace bowler Brydon Carse has been ruled out of England Lions’ tour of Australia due to a knee injury.Carse, 26, tore the cartilage in his right knee during a practice match and is set to fly home to see a specialist.A statement from the England and Wales Cricket Board read: “Durham and Lions seam bowler Brydon Carse has been ruled out of the tour of Australia with torn cartilage in his right knee.Get well soon, @CarseBrydon 💪— England Cricket (@englandcricket) November 20, 2021“Carse sustained the injury during practice on the Gold Coast as part of the team’s quarantine period.“He...
SPORTS
The Independent

Wales vs Australia LIVE: Rugby result, final score and Autumn Nations Series 2021 reaction

Wales‘ Rhys Priestland kicked a penalty after the hooter as the hosts poured more misery on Australia with a 29-28 victory at the Principality Stadium on Saturday following an early red card for visiting number eight Rob Valetini.Valetini became the fifth player to see red against Wales in the last 12 months but could have few complaints after his dangerous tackle on lock Adam Beard after 14 minutes resulted in a clash of heads.Hooker Ryan Elias and centre Nick Tompkins scored tries for the home side, who failed to drive home their numerical advantage and were seconds away from losing before they were awarded an offside penalty in the last play of the game.Australia, who have lost all three matches on their tour after defeats by Scotland and England, scored tries through wings Andrew Kellaway and Filipo Daugunu, plus scrumhalf Nic White but, having highlighted the need to improve their discipline in the week, let themselves down again.
RUGBY
The Independent

F1: Lewis Hamilton’s rainbow helmet at Qatar Grand Prix recognised as ‘incredible act of allyship’

Lewis Hamilton has been praised for “an incredible act of allyship” after wearing a rainbow-coloured helmet ahead of the inaugural Qatar Grand Prix.Mercedes shared pictures of the seven-time world champion’s protective gear on Friday, with drivers taking part in the first practice session of the weekend.The 36-year-old’s helmet bore the colours of the Progress Pride flag – a banner which includes the traditional rainbow design in addition to a series of coloured chevrons that recognise the diversity of the LGBTQ+ community.First look at LH’s new lid. 🌈😍 pic.twitter.com/kpS2YwkKyJ— Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) November 19, 2021A purple circle on a...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Stuart Hogg becomes Scotland’s all-time leading try-scorer in win over Japan

Captain Stuart Hogg thrilled another capacity crowd at BT Murrayfield as he became Scotland’s leading try-scorer of all time in a 29-20 win over spirited JapanThe Exeter full-back had moved level with Iain Smith and Tony Stanger on 24 tries for the national team when he scored a double against South Africa last weekend, and his first-half touchdown against the Brave Blossoms took him clear on his own on a day when he also became the Scots’ fourth most capped player.The victory means Gregor Townsend’s side have won three out of four Tests in their Autumn Nations Series and ended...
RUGBY
The Independent

Marcus Smith holds nerve to boot England to narrow victory over South Africa

Marcus Smith kept his nerve to land a last-gasp penalty as England avenged their 2019 World Cup final defeat by toppling South Africa 28-27 in an enthralling climax to the autumn.Smith kicked the decisive points with just over a minute left to prevent the Springboks from completing a comeback victory on an afternoon of high drama at Twickenham.Eddie Jones’s men overcame the early loss of Manu Tuilagi, who was injured while in the act of scoring the opening try, to build a 17-6 lead with the outstanding Freddie Steward also crossing.South Africa showed resilience in the face of the...
RUGBY
charlottestar.com

Netherlands in uproar as Royal Dutch Shell to relocate to UK

Royal Dutch Shell Plc. has announced a major overhaul to its legal and tax structure, which will see the company leave the Netherlands and relocate to the UK. The changes come as Shell is battling activist investor Dan Loeb, who is demanding it split into two entities to attract shareholders leaving the energy sector due to concerns over climate change.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy