The enigma of autocratic Turkish President Erdogan's succession

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBy John SolomouNicosia [Cyprus] November 15 (ANI): Rumors about the declining health of the autocratic President of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, have been circulating for several years both inside and outside Turkey. In recent weeks, however, these rumours increased exponentially following an article written in Foreign Policy by Steven...

investing.com

Turkey frees Israeli couple held for photographing Erdogan's residence

TEL AVIV (Reuters) -Turkey on Thursday freed an Israeli couple who had been arrested for photographing President Tayyip Erdogan's residence in Istanbul and accused of spying, an allegation denied by Israel. The couple's release spurred the first conversation between the countries' leaders in years. Mordi and Natali Oknin were detained...
MIDDLE EAST
Reuters

Ukrainian president says ties to Turkey making army stronger after speaking to Erdogan

KYIV, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy spoke to Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday and said bilateral ties had made their armies stronger. Ukraine has bought and deployed Turkish drones in the war against Russian-backed forces in its eastern Donbass region, angering Russia. Russia's subsequent troop movements on Ukraine's borders have sparked concern in the West.
POLITICS
Reuters

Erdogan's pledge to fight interest rates sends lira spiralling

ANKARA, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan accelerated a market meltdown on Wednesday when he pledged to continue his battle against interest rates "to the end", sending the lira to new depths and prompting opposition leaders to call for early elections. Erdogan said he would lift the interest...
BUSINESS
sacramentosun.com

Turkey's Erdogan Sues Greek Newspaper Over Insulting Headline

ATHENS - A Greek newspaper is facing criminal prosecution in Turkey from Turkey's president, who is said to be insulted by what he perceived to be a vulgar headline. The Greek newspaper is portraying the action as an unprecedented affront to free speech. But it is finding little support from the government in Athens.
MIDDLE EAST
world-nuclear-news.org

Turkish President Erdoğan looks to further new nuclear

Turkey plans to build more nuclear power plants after it completes Akkuyu, the country's president said yesterday. "After Akkuyu nuclear power plant, we will swiftly begin preparations for our second and third power plants," Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said. Akkuyu is expected to generate its first electricity in 2023. Units 1...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Turkish lira in free fall after latest rate cut urged by Erdogan

ISTANBUL, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Turkey's lira crashed 6% to new all-time lows on Thursday after the central bank, under pressure from President Tayyip Erdogan, forged on with a rate cut seen as dangerous for the big emerging market economy. The currency hit 11.3 to the dollar in volatile trade...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Erdogan says BBVA offer to buy Garanti shows confidence in Turkish economy

ISTANBUL, Nov 17 (Reuters) - The offer by Spanish lender BBVA (BBVA.MC) to buy the rest of Turkey's Garanti Bank (GARAN.IS) shows the confidence in Turkey's economy, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday. Erdogan was speaking in a news conference alongside Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez. "The statements made by...
WORLD
Defense One

The Autocrats Are Winning

The future of democracy may well be decided in a drab office building on the outskirts of Vilnius, alongside a highway crammed with impatient drivers heading out of town. I met Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya there this spring, in a room that held a conference table, a whiteboard, and not much else. Her team—more than a dozen young journalists, bloggers, vloggers, and activists—was in the process of changing offices. But that wasn’t the only reason the space felt stale and perfunctory. None of them, especially not Tsikhanouskaya, really wanted to be in this ugly building, or in the Lithuanian capital at all. She is there because she probably won the 2020 presidential election in Belarus, and because the Belarusian dictator she probably defeated, Alexander Lukashenko, forced her out of the country immediately afterward. Lithuania offered her asylum. Her husband, Siarhei Tsikhanouski, remains imprisoned in Belarus.
POLITICS
WSAV News 3

US defense chief vows to counter Iran in visit to Bahrain

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — America’s top defense official vowed Saturday to prevent Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon and to counter its “dangerous use” of suicide drones in the wider Mideast, a pledge coming as negotiations remain stalled over Tehran’s tattered atomic deal with world powers. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin’s comments in Bahrain […]
MILITARY
AFP

Austin says US unwavering in 'strong' Mideast security commitment

The United States warned Saturday it was capable of deploying "overwhelming force" in the Middle East as it faced questions about its willingness to use its military power in the region. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin told the Manama Dialogue in Bahrain's capital that all options would be open if diplomacy fails to halt Iran's nuclear programme, but he was also forced to rebut claims the US has become reluctant to use force. The Pentagon chief was asked why Washington did not respond to last month's drone-and-artillery attack on a base used by the US-led coalition fighting the Islamic State group in Syria. "The United States of America maintains the right to defend itself. And we will defend ourselves and our interests, no matter what, at the time and place of our choosing," he replied.
MILITARY

