Washington State

Members of Tibetan community to hold protest in Washington against upcoming Beijing Olympic Games

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWashington [US], November 15 (ANI): Members of the Tibetan community are set to organise a demonstration in Lafayette Square, Washington DC on Monday, calling for a boycott of the 2022 Beijing Olympic Games over human rights issues in China. "Don't forget about our rally happening today at 2pm! (Lafayette...

Detroit News

Outcry grows as China breaks silence on missing tennis star

Chinese state media broke its two-week silence on the whereabouts of tennis star Peng Shuai, but the effort to knock down her allegations of an affair with a former Communist Party leader were met with skepticism from supporters. Chinese state broadcaster CGTN on Thursday posted a letter attributed to Peng...
Daily Mail

REVEALED: Chinese professor at top European university studied monkey brains to help Beijing's military fight wars at high altitude without telling his bosses on campus

A Chinese professor at a top European university has been revealed to have studied monkey brains to help Beijing's military fight wars at high altitude, without telling his bosses on campus. Guojie Zhang studied at Denmark's University of Copenhagen, the university told Reuters, in the latest example of how China's...
albuquerqueexpress.com

Taiwan shows off new combat tool against Beijing

Taiwan's president unveiled the country's combat wing of advanced US-made F-16 fighters in a ceremony on Thursday, showing its new Air Force capabilities against mainland China. The event, held at an air base in the southern Taiwanese city of Chiayi, saw the island commission the first combat wing of F-16...
AP

Beijing Olympics get 'gold for repression' in labor report

A global trade union body has joined a long list of human-rights advocates in challenging the propriety of China holding the 2022 Winter Olympics and has singled out the International Olympic Committee for acquiescing in the face of alleged genocide and crimes against humanity reportedly taking place in the host country.
Local
Washington Sports
State
Washington State
kfgo.com

Olympics-IOC raises a COVID caveat for Beijing 2022 protest zones

(Reuters) – Any official protest zones at the Beijing Winter Olympics will depend on local public health measures against COVID-19 at the time of next February’s Games, the head of the IOC’s co-ordination commission said on Tuesday. Human rights activists have targeted the Feb 4-20 Games over China’s treatment of...
newspressnow.com

Sponsors asked to defend support for Beijing Winter Olympics

Leading sponsors of the Beijing Winter Olympics should explain why they remain largely silent about alleged human rights abuses in China with the Games opening there in just under three months, Human Rights Watch said Friday. The rights group said in an on-line briefing that it had reached out to...
TheConversationAU

As the Beijing Winter Olympics countdown begins, calls to boycott the 'Genocide Games' grow

Beijing is about to become the first city to host both a winter and summer Olympics. However, this comes amid growing calls to boycott Beijing 2022, with critics labelling them the “Genocide Games”. With less than 100 days to go, athletes, politicians and human rights activists are among those who want to see the games cancelled or boycotted for human rights reasons. The playbooks - outlining how the games will run - have just been released, but will the games go ahead as planned? Boycott calls The Tokyo games and the concerns around COVID distracted people from the 2022 Winter Olympics for...
omahanews.net

Olympics sponsors in spotlight as Beijing Winter Games loom

New York [US], November 14 (ANI): Ahead of the 2022 Beijing Olympic Games, Human Rights Watch (HRW) has raised concern about the event, saying the International Olympic Committee's (IOC) major corporate sponsors should "explain" how they are using their leverage to address human rights abuses in China. In a statement,...
The Independent

Peng Shuai missing: China ignores claims as #MeToo moment poses new test for Beijing

The Chinese government has claimed it is “not aware” of the controversy surrounding Peng Shuai amid growing internaional concern over the welfare of the tennis star.Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian on Friday said the matter was “not a diplomatic question and I’m not aware of the situation”. Earlier, the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) threatened to pull its tournaments from China in protest at the treatment of Peng, who has not been seen in public since accusing a former Communist Party politician of coercing her into sex.The former doubles world number one disappeared shortly after making the allegations against ex-vice premier Zhang Gaoli in a message posted to Twitter on 2 November.Steve Simon, WTA chief executive, told various US media outlets on Thursday the tour would consider pulling tournaments worth tens of millions of dollars out of China."We're definitely willing to pull our business and deal with all the complications that come with it," he told CNN in an interview. "Because this is certainly, this is bigger than the business. Women need to be respected and not censored.”
kfgo.com

Beijing Olympics promises beer, shopping inside Games bubble

BEIJING (Reuters) – Organisers of the Beijing Winter Olympics sought to assure participants on Tuesday that the February event would operate nearly as normal, with vendors selling souvenirs, foreign cuisines and beer at venues – but all inside a self-contained bubble. The Games will take place Feb. 4 to Feb....
Place
Beijing, CN
Tokyo Olympics
Country
China
Sports
The Conversation U.S.

Olympic Games are great for propagandists – how the lessons of Hitler's Olympics loom over Beijing 2022

On the morning of Aug. 14, 1936, two NBC employees met for breakfast at a café in Berlin. Max Jordan and Bill Slater were discussing the Olympic Games they were broadcasting back to the United States – and the Nazi propaganda machine that had made their work, and their visit to Germany, somewhat unpleasant. Slater complained about all the staged regimentation and the obviously forced smiles everywhere. “Why don’t they revolt? We wouldn’t stand for all this browbeating and bullying in America. I know that. Why do they stand for it here?” Slater asked Jordan. As they were talking, three...
WLKY.com

Biden administration weighing how to approach 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing

WASHINGTON — Video above: Images from the Tokyo Summer Olympic Games. The Biden administration is still weighing how to approach the upcoming Beijing Winter Olympic Games, including the possibility of a diplomatic boycott, but hasn't reached a final conclusion, officials familiar with the matter said Tuesday. The issue did not...
Fortune

President Biden is considering a ‘diplomatic boycott’ of the Beijing Olympics. That’s not the only hurdle facing the games

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. When China hosted its first Olympics in 2008, U.S. President George W. Bush was among more than 80 heads of state in attendance in Beijing. Fourteen years later, the 2022 Winter Games are set to open in the same city but a different world, one wracked by a pandemic and one where a more-powerful China finds itself increasingly at odds with the U.S. and other democracies. Chinese President Xi Jinping has called for the games to be “simple, safe and splendid,” a challenge as COVID-19 cases mount globally along with international criticism of China’s record on human rights and other issues. U.S. President Joe Biden is considering a diplomatic boycott.
Salt Lake Tribune

Utah Sen. Mitt Romney wants U.S. athletes at the Olympics, pushes for a ‘diplomatic boycott’ of the Beijing games instead

Olympic athletes from the United States will likely be going to the 2022 Beijing Games in February. But government officials may not. President Joe Biden on Thursday said a diplomatic boycott of the upcoming Winter Games is “something we’re considering” as a way of condemning China’s human rights violations. The...
